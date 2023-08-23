Pizza Joint Goes to War With Barstool Sports Founder: ‘F–k You and the Stool You Came in On, Dave Douchebag’
'Your show sucks. You suck, and you truly are the classless tool I thought you are'
A pizza place in Massachusetts had harsh words for Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy after he came to their store.
Dragon Pizza in Somerville posted about Portnoy's visit on Instagram, with a photo of him in front of the store and a second photo where he is getting flipped off by an unknown person, though it appears it may be Dragon Pizza co-founder Charlie Redd.
"F@$K you and the Stool you came in on, Dave Douchebag. Your show sucks," the caption read. "You suck, and you truly are the classless tool I thought you are."
The exact details of Portnoy's interaction with Dragon Pizza are unknown.
In a second post, the caption mentions the "too tight t-shirt that Dave Douchebag kept insulting me about," so it's clear the two sides did not get along.
Portnoy is famous for his one-bite pizza reviews where he offers a score from 1-10 for pizza places all over the country. But it is not clear if Portnoy was reviewing Dragon Pizza during their confrontation.
Dragon Pizza did not respond to a request for comment.
