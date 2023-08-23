Pittsburgh ‘Sovereign Citizen’ Squatter Suspect Terrorized Neighbors Before Sparking Police Gunfight - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Pittsburgh ‘Sovereign Citizen’ Squatter Suspect Terrorized Neighbors Before Sparking Police Gunfight

Residents who live nearby reportedly evacuated their homes moments before he was served an eviction notice due to his past behavior

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The suspect who barricaded himself inside a Pittsburgh home Wednesday was allegedly squatting in the residence for months before sparking an “extremely active shooting” with police.

A law enforcement source identified the suspected gunman as 63-year-old William “Bill” Hardison, according to WPXI-TV

Neighbors, who alleged Hardison had been illegally squatting in the home for months before the shooting, described him as violent and said he boarded up the home's windows with large “do not disturb” signs, the outlet reported. 

Neighbors also said Hardison kept them on edge, prompting many to evacuate their homes moments before he was served an eviction notice.

The scene of a shooting in Pittsburgh
The scene of a shooting in PittsburghWTAE Pittsburgh

Hardison previously pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, fleeing police, harassment and firearms charges in the past, per the outlet.

The suspect also identifies as a sovereign citizen – an anti-government extremist – a law enforcement source told WPXI.

Read More

A little before 11 a.m., deputies attempted to serve Hardison an eviction notice, but were met with a barrage of gunfire.

Hundreds of rounds of gunfire were exchanged, The Messenger previously reported.

Residents living in the neighborhood have been sheltering in place.

Earlier on, Hardison, who is suspected to be using a military-style long gun, allegedly shot down two police drones that were being used to monitor the situation. A third drone has since been deployed and law enforcement are working to deploy a robot.

Officials have asked that people avoid the 4800 block of both Broad and North Mathilda Streets. The shooting is happening not far from UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, in the city's Garfield neighborhood.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.