Pittsburgh ‘Sovereign Citizen’ Squatter Suspect Terrorized Neighbors Before Sparking Police Gunfight
Residents who live nearby reportedly evacuated their homes moments before he was served an eviction notice due to his past behavior
The suspect who barricaded himself inside a Pittsburgh home Wednesday was allegedly squatting in the residence for months before sparking an “extremely active shooting” with police.
A law enforcement source identified the suspected gunman as 63-year-old William “Bill” Hardison, according to WPXI-TV.
Neighbors, who alleged Hardison had been illegally squatting in the home for months before the shooting, described him as violent and said he boarded up the home's windows with large “do not disturb” signs, the outlet reported.
Neighbors also said Hardison kept them on edge, prompting many to evacuate their homes moments before he was served an eviction notice.
Hardison previously pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, fleeing police, harassment and firearms charges in the past, per the outlet.
The suspect also identifies as a sovereign citizen – an anti-government extremist – a law enforcement source told WPXI.
A little before 11 a.m., deputies attempted to serve Hardison an eviction notice, but were met with a barrage of gunfire.
Hundreds of rounds of gunfire were exchanged, The Messenger previously reported.
Residents living in the neighborhood have been sheltering in place.
Earlier on, Hardison, who is suspected to be using a military-style long gun, allegedly shot down two police drones that were being used to monitor the situation. A third drone has since been deployed and law enforcement are working to deploy a robot.
Officials have asked that people avoid the 4800 block of both Broad and North Mathilda Streets. The shooting is happening not far from UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, in the city's Garfield neighborhood.
