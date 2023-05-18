Pittsburgh Is Running Out of Firetrucks, Forced to Use SUVs

A canceled fire truck order has forced Pittsburgh officials to buy used fire engines from volunteer fire departments.

According to WPXI, former Mayor Bill Peduto approved the purchase of three new engines and planned to buy two more trucks, but the Pittsburgh Fire Fighter Union had its reservations. It said the trucks would not survive Pittsburgh’s terrain and harsh winters.

Regardless, Peduto had authorized the purchase, but he lost the election and the new administration canceled the order.

However, Union President Ralph Sicuro said that even if the purchase went through, it just would have been a Band-Aid on the problem.

“That would have absolutely had brought things in today, but they would not have lasted. They would not have been able to allow us to complete our mission. These were subpar apparatus,” Sicuro told WPXI.

So far, the city has purchased two used fire trucks from nearby volunteer fire departments for its 630-member paid fire department, and will likely have to buy more used trucks in the future.

Pittsburgh officials did place a new order for two ladder trucks and four pumpers, but City Controller Michael Lamb told WPXI that they waited too long to place the order. Now, the ladder trucks will not be in until July and the pumpers will not be in until April 2024.

In the meantime, there have been no spare pumpers. When one breaks down or is unavailable, firefighters have to call in an SUV and wait for a pumper from another station.

Sicuro and Lamb called this situation a “crisis” that will likely take two years to fix.

“We need the administration to step up, pull the trigger. Let’s get a plan to renew this equipment because I said the next two years is going to be difficult. We’re going to be seeing more purchases like this,” Lamb told WPXI.

Pittsburgh City Councilman Anthony Coghill said that the administration sees the fire department’s need. He said at this point, it is just a matter of finding the money to order the trucks.

