Pittsburgh Gunman Wounded by Police as Son Begs for Him to Surrender: ‘You Have Children and Grandchildren That Love You’
William 'Bill' Hardison, Sr. allegedly fired hundreds of rounds at police when they tried to evict him for squatting
The son of an alleged gunman who has fired hundreds of rounds at Pittsburgh police in an hours-long standoff is pleading for his father to surrender.
Law enforcement officials identified the shooter as 63-year-old William “Bill” Hardison, Sr., according to WPXI-TV.
According to WPXI, Hardison may have been wounded in an exchange of gunfire with SWAT officers, but the extent of his injuries remain unknown. It is believed he is still alive.
"Please surrender, please give up. You have children and grandchildren that love you, dearly. Please stand down," the suspect's son, William Hardison, Jr., told WTAE-TV during a phone call Wednesday afternoon.
Hardison Jr., described his father as a "stern individual."
"When he believes in something, he's gonna fight tooth and nail about it," Hardison, Jr., added, "but he's a great person outside of that."
Hardison, Sr., reportedly has a list of prior convictions. He previously pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct, fleeing police, harassment and firearms charges in the past, per WPXI.
Hardison, Sr., had allegedly been illegally squatting in the Garfield neighborhood home for five months when sheriff's deputies attempted to serve him with an eviction notice Wednesday morning, the outlet reported.
Hardison, Sr. — a self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" — allegedly responded to deputies with a barrage of gunfire, sparking a standoff with Pittsburgh law enforcement.
No law enforcement officers were injured by gunfire.
Neighbors have been evacuated.
