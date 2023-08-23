Pittsburgh Gunman Who Died in Police Shootout Was Trying to Keep His Late Brother’s Home: Reports - The Messenger
Pittsburgh Gunman Who Died in Police Shootout Was Trying to Keep His Late Brother’s Home: Reports

'We tried to give him every opportunity to come out,' Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus told reporters

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
A law enforcement source identified William Hardison, Sr., 63, as the active shooter who died following a seven-hour standoff after he discharged hundreds of bullets at responding Pittsburgh officers.Facebook

The gunman who fired on deputies as they attempted to serve him an eviction notice during a deadly shootout Wednesday was reportedly a military veteran trying to keep his late brother’s home in the family.

A law enforcement source identified William Hardison, Sr., 63, as the active shooter who died following a seven-hour standoff after he fired hundreds of bullets at responding Pittsburgh officers, WPXI-TV reported.

It’s unclear if he was killed by law enforcement or died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, however, authorities said Hardison, Sr., suffered a gunshot wound during an exchange of gunfire with SWAT officers earlier in the standoff.

Authorities said the hours-long active shooting began immediately after seven deputies with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office attempted to evict Hardison, Sr., from a home in the city’s Garfield neighborhood.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

The scene of a shooting in Pittsburgh
The scene of a shooting in PittsburghWTAE Pittsburgh

“We tried to give him every opportunity to come out,” Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus told reporters during a press conference.

Said Kraus, “Unfortunately, it resulted in a death. But I just want to commend all my deputies and all the law enforcement officers who responded. They did one heck of a job and nobody's hurt and everybody's going home to their family, so we're certainly thankful for that.”

The home at the center of the shootout reportedly once belonged to Hardison, Sr.’s late brother, Joseph Hardison, who owned the property for 20 years before he died in 2021, according to WPXI.

Several payments were missed and an LLC purchased the home for $25,000 in March.

The LLC reportedly filed an eviction notice in May, claiming Hardison, Sr., never paid rent, but continued living there, according to the outlet. 

Hardison, Sr.’s, son, William Hardison, Jr., told WTAE he tried calling his father several times throughout the day to beg him to surrender, but never got through.

He is now processing his dad’s death.

“I’ve never seen him fire weapons, I’ve never seen ammunition,” he said, noting they did however grow up with guns in the home. 

“[I’m] not gonna say he’s prone to violence, he just had issues with the police,” Hardison, Jr., continued. “Nothing brand new as far as run-ins with police… but he never went this far.”

Speaking with WTAE-TV earlier in the day, Hardison, Jr., pleaded for his dad — a self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen” with a list of priors, including harassment and firearms charges — to turn himself in.

"Please surrender, please give up. You have children and grandchildren that love you, dearly," he said. "Please stand down.”

The Pennsylvania State Police will take over the investigation.

