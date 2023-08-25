Pittsburgh Gunman Who Died in Police Shootout Seen Arguing With Cops in 2019 Video - The Messenger
Pittsburgh Gunman Who Died in Police Shootout Seen Arguing With Cops in 2019 Video

The YouTube video showing William Hardison Sr., in a heated confrontation with police was shot in 2019

Published
Chris Harris
Video from 2019 shows William Hardison, Sr., arguing with Pittsburgh PoliceYouTube

William Hardison Sr., the gunman killed Wednesday in a shootout with Pittsburgh Police, was captured on video posted four years ago arguing with six police officers during what appears to be a traffic stop.

The profanity-laced tirade posted to YouTube was filmed in the same neighborhood where Wednesday's deadly shootout unfolded over several tense hours.

The Pittsburgh Police authenticated the video early Friday when asked by The Messenger.

An uncooperative Hardison Sr., is seen in the footage sitting behind the wheel of his white truck, yelling at officers while waving a Moroccan flag and a piece of paper he repeatedly refers to as an "oath."

He also declares in the footage he is a sovereign Moor, and that the Pittsburgh officers have zero authority over him. The term "moor" dates back to the Middle Ages, and referred to anyone who was Muslim or had dark skin.

"They ain't got no jurisdiction over us — NONE," yells Hardison. "This is my land. I'm a moor. This is the oath they swore on; they all know it."

At points, Hardison, Sr., threatens the officers with both violence and lawsuits. As he berates them, calling them "fake motherf---ers," the six officers stand in place, hovering close by the car.

Read More

Eventually, Hardison pulls away, and the police officers shuffle back to their patrol cars.

Hardison fired on sheriff's deputies on Wednesday as they attempted to serve him an eviction notice and died in the ensuing gunfire. A military veteran, Hardison, was trying to keep his late brother's home in the family.

His brother, Joseph Hardison, who owned the property for 20 years, died in 2021. After missing several payments, an LLC purchased the home for $25,000 in March. The LLC reportedly filed an eviction notice in May, claiming Hardison never paid rent, but continued living there.

The Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating the shooting.

