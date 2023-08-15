Pittsburgh-Area House Had Water Tank Problems Before Explosion, as All 5 Victims Identified

A Pittsburg-area house was having issued with its hot water tank before it exploded on Saturday, killing five people.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office said Monday that investigators are aware of problems with the water heater in the basement of the home in Plum, Pennsylvania, but did not provide further details.

Michael Huwar, president of Peoples Gas, said his company checked for gas leaks underground and in the air and verified consistent pressure, showing “our system was operating as designed" at the time of the explosion.

Family members and local officials have named all five people killed:

Father and son Casey Clontz, 38, and Keegan Clontz, 12, who were described as "inseparable"

Kevin Sebunia, 55, whom relatives said was a dedicated family man, according to Tribune Live

Michael Thomas, 57, who was Plum Borough Manager, according to Mayor Harry Schlegel

Heather Oravitz, 51, who owned the property along with her husband Paul. Schlegel identified Oravitz as Plum's Community Development Director.

Paul Oravitz, who suffered from severe burns covering most of his body, remained hospitalized in critical condition, according to Schlegel.

Schlegel remembered Heather Oravitz as an avid sports fan who worked meticulously to serve the Plum community.

“She was a professional in her position. A lot of the builders didn’t like what she had to say. She followed the rules,” he told Tribune Live. “She called me ‘Mayor.’ I appreciated that.”

Thomas' wife and the couple's 16-year-old daughter were also at the home at the time of the explosion but survived, Schlegel told the outlet.

The victims of the Plum, Pennsylvania, house explosion are (clockwise from left): Keegan Clontz, Casey Clontz, Michael Thomas, Kevin Sebunia and Heather Oravitz. The Clontz Family; GoFundMe; The Sebunia Family; Brian C. Rittmeyer/Tribune-Review

“Michael was probably the best borough manager we had,” Schlegel said. “He was a true professional, and I considered him a friend. He ran the borough and ran it well.”

Firefighters responded to the home at 141 Rustic Ridge Drive around 10:30 a.m. Saturday and found three buildings destroyed and several others damaged by the blast.

Three people were brought to hospitals and two were later released, Steve Imbarlina, deputy director of fire and emergency services for Allegheny County, said.

Officials have said their probe will be a "slow and long process" that could last months, if not years.

The fire marshal's office said Monday aside from three properties, all others have been released back to the homeowners for repairs and demolitions.

Authorities were also discouraging people from visiting the neighborhood as individuals who do not live in the area continue to stop at the site, officials said.

"We again reiterate – if you do not live in the area and do not have any reason to be there, please stay away," the fire marshal's office said in its statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.