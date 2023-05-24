The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Pitmaster Matt Horn Spent Years Perfecting This Crowd-Pleaser Barbecue Chicken Recipe

    The cookbook author and restaurateur says this Burn Barrel Chicken recipe is his own person go-to because of how easy and flavorful it is. The whole dish takes under an hour to make.

    Published |Updated
    Rachel Askinasi
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Matt Horn, chef-owner of Horn Barbecue in Oakland, California, has a deep and familial love for his craft. He told The Messenger that when he grills at home, his go-to dish is a simple yet flavorful one he's dubbed 'Burn Barrel' Chicken.

    A photo of a ribeye steak appears beside the words 'Burn Barrel Chicken by Chef Matt Horn'
    The Messenger; Dish: Matt Horn

    He calls this recipe — which is in the Horn Barbecue Cookbook published in 2022 by Harvard Common Press and Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc. — "simple, comforting, authentic cooking."

    By Horn's estimation, this entire dish takes around 45 minutes to make.

    Read More

    "People are always looking for those more ambitious meals that 'wow,'" Horn said. "But sometimes a simple recipe with the right balance of seasoning and flavors can be a crowd pleaser."

    The flavor, he says, comes mostly from the marinade. His goal for the marinade was to create one that would help make chicken both juicy and flavorful while keeping it from drying out on the grill.

    Matt Horn Smoker Night
    Matt Horn Smoker Night: Person pictured - Matt Horn Credit - Andrew Thomas Lee

    "I love the Maillard reaction that occurs with the sugar in the marinade and the grill," Horn said, referring to the browning that happens as the heat interacts with the marinated meat. "The brown sugar speeds up caramelization and deepens the flavor."

    He said there's a certain char that develops as the chicken skin renders, resulting in a "crispy chicken skin that you can only get from a grill."

    The recipe Horn shares below was developed in his home over the course of many years, he told The Messenger.

    Burn Barrel Chicken
    Burn Barrel Chicken Chef name - Matt Horn Restaurant - Horn Barbecue Photo credit - Andrew Thomas Lee

    Ingredients

    • 3 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
    • 2 Tbsp (30 g) brown sugar
    • 1 Tbsp (10 g) minced garlic
    • 1 tsp dried thyme
    • 1 tsp dried rosemary
    • Kosher salt
    • Freshly ground black pepper
    • 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
    • Chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

    Directions

    1. In a medium bowl, whisk the olive oil, brown sugar, garlic, thyme and rosemary to blend. Generously season the mixture with salt and pepper and whisk to combine. Reserve 1/4 cup of the marinade.
    2. Add the chicken thighs to the bowl and toss to coat. Refrigerate the chicken to marinate for at least 20 minutes, and up to overnight.
    3. Preheat the grill to medium-high.
    4. Place the chicken on the grill and cook for about six minutes per side, basting with the reserved marinade, until cooked through and the juices run clear.
    5. Garnish with parsley before serving.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.