Pitcher Trevor Williams Denounces Dodgers’ Plan to Host Pride Night Nun Act as ‘Mockery’ of Catholicism

Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams said Tuesday he was "disappointed" that the Los Angeles Dodgers re-invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence drag act to their LGBTQ+ Pride Night in June, echoing remarks from Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw on Monday.

The Dodgers invited the Sisters, who wear makeup and habits and "use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit" during their appearances, according to the group's website.

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The performers were later un-invited by the MLB team after receiving backlash from religious and conservative groups. The Dodgers then re-invited the Sisters last week.

Players had been mostly silent on the issue until Williams made his comments on Tuesday.

"As a devout Catholic, I am deeply troubled by the Dodgers' decision to re-invite and honor the group 'The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence' at their Pride Night this year," Williams said on Twitter.

"To invite and honor a group that makes a blatant and deeply offensive mockery of my religion, and the religion of over 4 million people in Los Angeles county alone, undermines the value of respect and inclusivity that should be upheld by any organization."

"I believe it is essential for the Dodgers to reconsider their support of an organization that allows this type of mockery of its fans to occur. I know I am not alone in my frustration, hurt, and disappointment about this situation," he continued.

“I also encourage my fellow Catholics to reconsider their support of an organization that allows this type of mockery of its fans to occur.”

The Dodgers are also hosting a Faith and Family Night in July.

Meanwhile, Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, announced last Friday that the team will relaunch its Christian Faith and Family Day.

The veteran said it was in response to the organization's decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

"I think we were always going to do Christian Faith Day this year, but I think the timing of our announcement was sped up," Kershaw told the Los Angeles Times on Monday, a day before Williams' Twitter post.

"Picking a date and doing those different things was part of it as well. Yes, it was in response to the highlighting of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence [by the Dodgers]."

The Dodgers issued an apology when the team re-invited the Sisters to its Pride Night event next month.

"After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families," the Dodgers said.

Kershaw said he doesn't "agree with making fun of other people’s religions."

"It has nothing to do with anything other than that," he added. "I just don’t think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else’s religion. So, that’s something that I definitely don’t agree with."

Kershaw also said it was "tough" to see videos of the way the group portrayed Christianity — and that the Christian Faith and Family Day announcement was his idea.

"As a team between my wife and I and different people that I respect, we talked a lot about the right response to this," Kershaw said. "It's never an easy thing because it felt like it elicited a response."