Pistons Tap Monty Williams for Most Lucrative Coaching Deal in NBA History: Reports

Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons have reportedly agreed on a six-year, $78.5 million deal to make him the franchise's new head coach, according to multiple reports. It would be the largest coaching deal in NBA history.

The deal could reportedly go beyond six seasons and exceed $100 million with incentives.

Williams, 51, was the NBA's Coach of the Year in 2022 for the Phoenix Suns, which he led from 2019-2023. The Suns fired him in May after four seasons following their blowout elimination loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. In 2021, Williams guided the Suns to the Finals, which marked the culmination of an impressive turnaround he orchestrated.

In Detroit, Williams will be tasked with energizing a team coming off four consecutive losing seasons. The Pistons haven't had a winning record since 2015-16 and have made the playoffs just twice since 2010.

Williams will have something to work with, though, including 2021's top draft selection, Cade Cunningham, as well as young stars in Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Isaiah Stewart. Detroit also will have the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft later this month.

A first-round pick in 1994, Williams played for five NBA teams until retiring in 2003. In addition to stints as an assistant, he served as New Orleans Pelicans head coach from 2010-15.