Pirates Sign Top Draft Pick Paul Skenes to Record Contract

On July 9, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Louisiana State University pitcher Paul Skenes with the first pick in the MLB Draft. Nine days later, Pittsburgh gave Skenes the largest bonus ever awarded to an MLB draft pick.
Skenes got a record-setting $9.2 million bonus with the Pirates, passing the $8.4 million the Detroit Tigers awarded first baseman Spencer Torkelson in 2020.
Skenes, a right-handed pitcher, led LSU to a national championship in 2023, winning Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series. He became the first pitcher to win a College World Series championship, CWS MOP award, and be selected with the first pick in the MLB Draft in the same year.
As a sophomore at Air Force, Skenes also played catcher and won the John Olerud Award as the nation’s best two-way player. He then transferred to LSU for his junior season in 2023, going 13–2 with a 1.69 ERA. Skenes totaled an SEC-record 209 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings, starting 19 games. In those 19 starts, Skenes walked just 20 batters. in over 19 starts.
In the College World Series, Skenes averaged 15.3 strikeouts per nine innings, tallying 21 strikeouts in two starts.
