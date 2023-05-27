Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Says Nazi-Reminiscent Costume at Berlin Show Was ‘Clearly’ Anti-Fascist Statement
German police launched an investigation after the musician appeared on stage wearing a black leather coat with a red armband reminiscent of the garb of an SS officer in Nazi Germany
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters said in a statement Saturday that he was "quite clearly" opposing fascism when he wore Nazi-reminiscent clothing at a Berlin concert that triggered an investigation by German police.
The famous musician appeared on stage earlier this month carrying a fake rifle and wearing a black leather coat with a red armband reminiscent of the garb of an SS officer in Nazi Germany.
The "uniform" included a swastika-like emblem of crossed hammers, a design that appeared on costumes in a film based on the rock band's fascist-attacking 1979 album The Wall.
- Roger Waters’ German Shows Incite Controversy With Nazi-Esque Imagery
- Jewish Groups Protest Against Roger Waters Concert in Frankfurt
- Berlin Police Investigating Roger Waters for Possible Incitement Over Concert Outfit
- Margot Robbie Gave Ryan Gosling a Pink Present Every Day While Filming ‘Barbie’
- On Anniversary of Roger Ailes’ Death, His Widow Lashes Out at Murdochs Again
Behind Waters, 79, floated an inflatable pig with the same emblem.
The depiction of “an unhinged fascist demagogue” had been a feature of his shows since that album, Waters emphasized in his statement Saturday.
Now police are investigating him for suspicion of "incitement to hatred" under laws passed after World War II prohibiting actions supporting Nazis.
“I have spent my entire life speaking out against authoritarianism and oppression wherever I see it," Waters noted in his statement posted to Twitter, adding that he was the victim of a "politically motivated" smear campaign.
The Berlin performance has "attracted bad faith attacks from those who want to smear and silence me because they disagree with my political views and moral principles," Waters noted.
He stressed that his parents "fought the Nazis in World War II, with my father paying the ultimate price.”
His father, Eric Fletcher Waters, was killed in the Battle of Anzio in 1944 when his son was a baby.
Waters said his dress was “quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice and bigotry in all its forms."
But the police said that provocative clothing can be deemed "capable of approving, glorifying or justifying the violent and arbitrary rule of the Nazi regime in a manner that violates the dignity of the victims and thereby disrupts public peace."
One of Waters' concerts planned in May in Frankfurt was canceled in February after local officials condemned what they characterized as a "persistent anti-Israel behavior of the former Pink Floyd frontman, who is considered one of the most widely spread antisemites in the world."
Waters has spoken out against Israel's control of Palestine, describing Israel as an “apartheid state” guilty of “ethnic cleansing."
The musician has often emphasized that he's opposed to Israel's actions and policies, not Judaism, and accuses the nation of “abusing the term antisemitism to intimidate people, like me, into silence."
The Frankfurt cancellation was overturned in April, but protests have continued at Waters' German performances.
Before the Berlin concert, a message was projected on a stage screen reading in part: "A court in Frankfurt has ruled that I am not an antisemite. Just to be clear, I condemn antisemitism unreservedly."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews
- Xi Jinping’s China Pushes for State Oversight on AI: ‘We Must be Prepared for Worst Case’News