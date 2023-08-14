Watch: Pilots Eject Before Soviet MiG Fighter Jet Crashes Over Michigan Air Show

A video posted to X (formerly Twitter) shows two pilots ejecting from a fighter jet moments before it crashes to the ground at the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement.

The Soviet-made MiG-23 "flogger" fighter jet was performing when it crashed into an apartment complex's parking lot.

Both individuals successfully ejected the aircraft before the fiery crash.

An MiG23 plane crashed at a Michigan air show on Sunday. MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP via Getty Images

The airport authority said they did not appear to be injured, but they were transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

The plane struck unoccupied vehicles and no one was injured, the statement reported.

The two-seater plane, with registration N23UB, was owned by former Navy A-6 Intruder pilot Dan Flier, The War Zone reported.

The plane had been to several airshows this year. It is popular with airplane enthusiasts since complex Soviet-era fighter aircrafts are rarely seen in flying form, the outlet explained.

Thunder Over Michigan canceled the remainder of the show following the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.