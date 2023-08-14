Watch: Pilots Eject Before Soviet MiG Fighter Jet Crashes Over Michigan Air Show - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Watch: Pilots Eject Before Soviet MiG Fighter Jet Crashes Over Michigan Air Show

The MiG-23 'Flogger' was performing at the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A video posted to X (formerly Twitter) shows two pilots ejecting from a fighter jet moments before it crashes to the ground at the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement.

The Soviet-made MiG-23 "flogger" fighter jet was performing when it crashed into an apartment complex's parking lot.

Read More

Both individuals successfully ejected the aircraft before the fiery crash.

MiG23 Plane
An MiG23 plane crashed at a Michigan air show on Sunday.MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP via Getty Images

The airport authority said they did not appear to be injured, but they were transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

The plane struck unoccupied vehicles and no one was injured, the statement reported.

The two-seater plane, with registration N23UB, was owned by former Navy A-6 Intruder pilot Dan Flier, The War Zone reported.

The plane had been to several airshows this year. It is popular with airplane enthusiasts since complex Soviet-era fighter aircrafts are rarely seen in flying form, the outlet explained.

Thunder Over Michigan canceled the remainder of the show following the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.