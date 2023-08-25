Pilot Killed in F-18 Military Jet Crash in California

TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster
A pilot of a military jet was killed when the aircraft crashed during a training flight in California late Thursday evening.
The F-18 jet crashed in a remote area of the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar just before midnight.
KOGO-AM initially reported the U.S. Coast Guard was helping in the search for the pilot and the wreckage.
A defense official confirmed to ABC News Friday afternoon the pilot was killed in the crash.
The Marine F/A-18 was on a training flight when it went down, an official told the news network.
No other information was immediately available.
