Pilot Killed in F-18 Military Jet Crash in California

The plane went down in the Marine Corps base in Miramar

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Breaking news. This story will be updated

A pilot of a military jet was killed when the aircraft crashed during a training flight in California late Thursday evening.

The F-18 jet crashed in a remote area of the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar just before midnight.

KOGO-AM initially reported the U.S. Coast Guard was helping in the search for the pilot and the wreckage.

A defense official confirmed to ABC News Friday afternoon the pilot was killed in the crash.

The Marine F/A-18 was on a training flight when it went down, an official told the news network.

No other information was immediately available.

