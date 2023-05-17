The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Pilot Killed in Fiery Crash of Small Plane Near Shopping Center

    A witness praised the pilot for preventing more casualties.

    Published |Updated
    Bruce Golding
    WPLG Local 10

    A pilot was killed Wednesday afternoon when a small plane towing an advertising banner careened out of control, crashed into the ground and burst into flames in southern Florida.

    Video shot from WSVN-TV's 7Skyforce helicopter showed the Piper PA-25 Pawnee flying unusually low over Hollywood moments before the fiery wreck.

    After jettisoning the banner, the single-engine plane rolled erratically and plunged out of sight.

    It smashed onto North Park Road, across the street from the Hollywood Hills Plaza shopping center, around 12:35 p.m., according to the Miami Herald.

    No one on the ground was injured, with witness Karen Schiff crediting the actions of the unidentified pilot.

    “Whoever it was is truly a hero. They went out of their way to not hurt anybody else,” Schiff told reporters.

    Schiff said that "there were people on both sides of the road" and that she was just feet from where the plane crashed.

    Schiff and an unidentified man "were trying to see if we could get anybody out but the flames were too hot,” she said.

    First responders extinguished the blaze and the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

    During an earlier distress call, the pilot reported problems with the plane shortly after takeoff, WSVN said.

    The aircraft was reportedly owned by Aerial Banners Inc. and was headed to Hollywood Beach from North Perry Airport.

