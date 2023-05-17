Pilot Killed in Fiery Crash of Small Plane Near Shopping Center

A pilot was killed Wednesday afternoon when a small plane towing an advertising banner careened out of control, crashed into the ground and burst into flames in southern Florida.

Video shot from WSVN-TV's 7Skyforce helicopter showed the Piper PA-25 Pawnee flying unusually low over Hollywood moments before the fiery wreck.

After jettisoning the banner, the single-engine plane rolled erratically and plunged out of sight.

It smashed onto North Park Road, across the street from the Hollywood Hills Plaza shopping center, around 12:35 p.m., according to the Miami Herald.

No one on the ground was injured, with witness Karen Schiff crediting the actions of the unidentified pilot.

“Whoever it was is truly a hero. They went out of their way to not hurt anybody else,” Schiff told reporters.

Schiff said that "there were people on both sides of the road" and that she was just feet from where the plane crashed.

Schiff and an unidentified man "were trying to see if we could get anybody out but the flames were too hot,” she said.

First responders extinguished the blaze and the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an earlier distress call, the pilot reported problems with the plane shortly after takeoff, WSVN said.

The aircraft was reportedly owned by Aerial Banners Inc. and was headed to Hollywood Beach from North Perry Airport.