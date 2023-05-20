Pilot Ejects Moments Before F-18 Hornet Crashes Near Spanish Air Base

An F-18 fighter jet erupted in a fireball near a busy highway in Spain after a nosedive crash on Saturday, but the pilot was able to eject before the disaster.

Air and Space Army, Ministry of Defence, Spain.

The pilot, who is said to have sustained injuries to his legs, was performing maneuvers during an exhibition for military families at the Zaragoza air base, the Air and Space Army confirmed in a Tweet.



Video of the incident shows the F-18 in a nosedive before crashing into the roadway, erupting in a ball of flame and sending smoke billowing into the sky.

Zaragoza is about 200 miles east of Madrid.