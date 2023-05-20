The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Pilot Ejects Moments Before F-18 Hornet Crashes Near Spanish Air Base

    The pilot was performing maneuvers for military families at the time of the crash.

    Published |Updated
    Mark Moore
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    An F-18 fighter jet erupted in a fireball near a busy highway in Spain after a nosedive crash on Saturday, but the pilot was able to eject before the disaster.

    Air and Space Army, Ministry of Defence, Spain.

    The pilot, who is said to have sustained injuries to his legs, was performing maneuvers during an exhibition for military families at the Zaragoza air base, the Air and Space Army confirmed in a Tweet.

    Video of the incident shows the F-18 in a nosedive before crashing into the roadway, erupting in a ball of flame and sending smoke billowing into the sky.

    Read More

    Zaragoza is about 200 miles east of Madrid.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.