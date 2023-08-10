Pictures: Before-and-After Images Capture Horrifying Devastation of Hawaii Fires
Lahaina transformed from verdant island paradise to gray, ashen disaster zone
Satellite images offer a stark before-and-after look at the devastation brought by raging wildfires to the historic Hawaiian town of Lahaina.
The photos, shared on social media by Maxar Technologies, contrast the verdant beauty of the picturesque tourist destination’s recent past with its gray, ashen present after out-of-control fire left at least 36 people dead and more than 270 structures destroyed on the island of Maui.
One pair of images shows Lahaina’s Banyan Court Park, home to one of the largest banyan trees in the United States, dating to 1873.
Another captures the town’s southern portion, where many buildings were reduced to smoldering rubble piles as the flames advanced.
- Biden Declares Federal Emergency in Hawaii After at Least 36 Killed in Wildfires
- Six Deaths Reported in Hawaii Fires as Search and Rescue Missions Continue
- Photos Show Destruction in Lahaina After Devastating Fire
- Jason Momoa ‘Devastated and Heartbroken’ Over Wildfires Burning in Hawaii
- Biden Responds to Deadly, Devastating Maui Fire: ‘Jill and I Send Our Deepest Condolences’
- 911 Service in West Maui Is Not Available as Devastating Fires Rage
A third set shows a similar level of destruction around the Lahaina Square Shopping Center, a thick plume of black smoke still rising from the area at the time Wednesday’s satellite shot was captured.
The wildfire, driven by fierce winds from Category 4 Hurricane Dora, chased Maui residents into the ocean for shelter, forcing some to leave behind pets. Maui Airport was packed with stranded tourists. Shelters were overrun.
The flames were largely under control by late Wednesday, but isolated flare-ups remained a threat, and a long road to recovery stretched out ahead of Hawaii.
Thousands were without electricity, and cell service could be out in Lahaina for more than a month, officials said Wednesday.
“The road to recovery will be long,” said Hawaii’s Lt. Gov. Sylvia Lake. “We need to find a way to help people for the next several years. It’s going to take years.”
