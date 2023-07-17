Pictured: Missing Toddler and Baby Swept Away in Deadly Pa. Floods as Search Continues

Authorities have identified two young children who went missing Sunday after they were swept away from their family in intense floodwaters in Pennsylvania as Matilda "Mattie" Sheils, 2, and her brother, Conrad Sheils, who is nine months old.

Matilda (Mattie) Sheils, 2, left, and Conrad Sheils, 9 months, are missing after they were separated from their family in floodwaters in Pennsylvania. Upper Makefield Township Police Department

The Upper Makefield Township Police Department also identified their mother as 32-year-old Katie Seley, who is among five people confirmed to have died when the flash flood overtook roadways around Bucks County.

The Sheils family was separated during the intense flooding in Bucks County on Sunday. Upper Makefield Township Police Department

The family was visiting the Philadelphia suburbs from Charleston, SC and was heading to a barbecue on Sunday when they encountered rising flood waters along Route 532.

When the family's car became submerged, Jim Sheils -- Mattie and Conrad's father and Seley's fiancé -- was able to escape to safety with the couple's other child, a 4-year-old boy, officials have said.

Seley and the children's grandmother grabbed Mattie and Conrad but were picked up by the rising waters.

According to officials, the grandmother managed to survive and was treated at a local hospital. Seley's remains were discovered on Sunday.

Police released photos of the family on Monday afternoon as search crews continued to look for Mattie and Conrad.

Authorities said first responders were looking for the children in the Delaware river, including through using drones, diver teams, and sonar technology.

"Their loving father, Jim Sheils, and their entire family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support," police said in a Facebook post.

"They would also like to thank all of the personnel involved in this massive search effort to find Mattie and Conrad."

A press conference was scheduled for 4 p.m.

"We are all grieving," Tim Brewer, chief of the Upper Makefield Fire Company told reporters later Sunday. "However, our commitment to finding the two children will still be unwavering. As we do all we can to bring them home to our loved ones."