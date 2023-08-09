Pictured: Girl, 9, Allegedly Killed by Neighbor Who Complained She Was ‘Too Loud’

A 9-year-old Chicago girl shot and killed outside her home on Saturday allegedly by a neighbor who previously complained she was "too loud" has been identified by her family as Serabi Medina.

She was being raised by a single father, after her mother died in a shooting in 2018, according to family members.

Serabi's father, Michael Medina, watched as his daughter was shot in the head in front of him as she returned from getting ice cream for both of them on her scooter, according to witnesses and prosecutors.

Cook County prosecutors said Tuesday Michael Goodman, the 43-year-old neighbor, is now charged with first-degree murder for the killing at the Portage Park apartment, FOX 32 reported.

"She was a beautiful little girl who adored her dog and her father more than anything," her relatives wrote for a GoFundMe campaign launched to cover funeral expenses for the girl, also known as "BiBi." "She was only 9 years old. She had her whole life ahead of her."

While prosecutors have not offered a motive for the alleged murder, neighbors have said Goodman had previously yelled about Serabi being too noisy.

A judge ordered Goodman be held without bail.

"She was sweet. She would just ride her scooter up and down the sidewalk smiling," Destiny Hill, a neighbor, told FOX 32. "An innocent, innocent girl who did not deserve that."

According to prosecutors, Serabi was on her scooter outside her apartment building on Saturday when she went to buy ice cream, the news station reported.

Rene Aquino, a friend of Serabi's father, told FOX 32 the little girl came back from the ice cream truck with two cones -- one for her and one for her dad.

Shortly before he allegedly killed Serabi, Goodman fired a gunshot into the wall of his own apartment, according to prosecutors.

Michael Medina, who was outside his apartment complex, heard the shot and told Serabi to go inside—then saw Goodman walk out his building across the street with a gun, prosecutors said.

Aquino told FOX 32 Goodman had on noise-cancelling headphones or earmuffs like someone would wear at a shooting range.

According to the news station, Michael Medina shouted at Goodman and ran toward him, but Goodman followed Serabi inside her building.

He then shot the little girl in the head, authorities allege.

Michael Medina tackled Goodman and the gun fired again, prosecutors said. The bullet struck Goodman in the eye.

Serabi was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

"It’s one step closer that we know he’s been charged, but it’s not good enough," Aquino told FOX 32. "I wish this individual rots in hell, where he deserves to be with his maker."

According to ABC 7, Michael Medina was raising his daughter on his own after the girl's mother, Blanca Miranda, was shot and killed in 2018.

Family members who started the GoFundMe wrote on the fundraiser's webpage that donations will help pay for funeral expenses and any extra cash will be used to help Michael Medina find somewhere else to live.

"There is no way he can stay in the home they shared together, especially after it was where she was killed," the fundraiser says.

More than $30,000 was raised as of Wednesday morning.

Jaleesa Medina, a relative listed as one of the fundraiser organizers, wrote in a Facebook post that her family will "never be complete again."

She described the shooting as a "nightmare."

"Bibi you were the wildest most outspoken little girl you didn’t take shit from anyone and always [had] a comeback," Medina wrote. "I’ll always remember you like that."