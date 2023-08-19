Pickleball Players Left ‘A Little Bit Rattled’ After Rattlesnake Breaks up Match - The Messenger
Pickleball Players Left ‘A Little Bit Rattled’ After Rattlesnake Breaks up Match

'We like to get two hours of pickleball in, so we just kept playing,' one player said

Published |Updated
Brinley Hineman
rattlesnakeFile: Getty Images

A woman and her friends were playing pickleball when an unexpected visitor joined the game – a rattlesnake. 

It happened in Littleton, Colorado, where Valerie Stuart and three friends were playing the popular racket sport. Stuart called animal control, but they were busy tending to another slithering situation 40 minutes away, 9 News reported. 

Despite the interruption, the group the game going, just with a watchful eye on the snake that had settled in nearby lilac bushes, Stuart said. Rattlesnakes are the largest venomous snake in the United States. 

"We like to get two hours of pickleball in, so we just kept playing with our eye over there," she told the outlet. "You know, it was one of those things."

The venomous snake was relocated. 

"You know, you see all sorts of things on the court. But yeah, never, never ever a rattlesnake, let alone a snake period," she said. "And that big of a rattlesnake, too. It was pretty scary. All four of us were, well I’m still a little bit rattled by the whole thing, so to speak."

