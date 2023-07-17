Benjamin Franklin is known for many things: a founding father of the United States, a renowned diplomat, an enthusiast of both kites and electricity (and combining the two). Now, scientists believe they’ve found another of his talents: fighting counterfeiters.
In a new paper published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday, researchers examined 600 bills Franklin printed in the years before independence. Before the US declared independence in 1776, Franklin was a supplier of currency in Colonial America. The bills are some 300-plus years old.
Franklin advocated for the American colonies to have their own money — partly on the grounds that it would help the independence cause. But unlike precious metals like gold, paper money can be easily replicated and with an influx of counterfeit paper money comes inflation as the supply circulating grows.
- As a ‘Revolutionary’ Physics Study Goes Viral, Some Scientists Aren’t Convinced
- Physicists Discover New ‘Bosonic Correlated Insulator’ State of Matter
- Take a Look at Aretha Franklin’s Handwritten Wills
- ‘Haunted Mansion’ Director Reveals the Most Hidden Easter Egg in New Movie
- Groundbreaking patents and scientific discoveries are happening less and less often. Here’s why.
For the new study, University of Notre Dame researchers used advanced tools to take a close look at the 600 bills to decipher how the inventive politician sought to counter the scourge.
“To maintain the notes’ dependability, Franklin had to stay a step ahead of counterfeiters,” said Khachatur Manukyan, an associate professor at Notre Dame’s department of physics and astronomy, in a statement.
“But the ledger where we know he recorded these printing decisions and methods has been lost to history. Using the techniques of physics, we have been able to restore, in part, some of what that record would have shown,” Manyukan said.
Among the findings are evidence that the paper Franklin used was chemically distinct for the era, with far less calcium and phosphorus than paper counterfeiters favored. Franklin's bills also contained evidence of tiny fibers that were included in the paper pulp that show up as tiny squiggles — a method of watermarking paper previously believed to have been invented in 1844, more than 70 years after Franklin began printing money.
Franklin's ink was also highly specialized: Rather than use common black inks made using a pigment made by burning vegetable oils or bone, the ink in Franklin’s bills was made from graphite.
There was also evidence that Franklin included a translucent mineral called muscovite in his paper formula — a step that was likely taken to make the bills more durable, according to the research. It also made Franklin's currency distinct from fakes.
“Few scientists are interested in working with materials like these. In some cases, these bills are one-of-a-kind," Manyukan said.
"They must be handled with extreme care, and they cannot be damaged. Those are constraints that would turn many physicists off to a project like this,” he said.
“Without an uncommon level of collaboration across disciplines, our discoveries would not have been possible.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews