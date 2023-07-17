Benjamin Franklin is known for many things: a founding father of the United States, a renowned diplomat, an enthusiast of both kites and electricity (and combining the two). Now, scientists believe they’ve found another of his talents: fighting counterfeiters.

In a new paper published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday, researchers examined 600 bills Franklin printed in the years before independence. Before the US declared independence in 1776, Franklin was a supplier of currency in Colonial America. The bills are some 300-plus years old.

Franklin advocated for the American colonies to have their own money — partly on the grounds that it would help the independence cause. But unlike precious metals like gold, paper money can be easily replicated and with an influx of counterfeit paper money comes inflation as the supply circulating grows.

Benjamin Franklin’s bills were distinctive and hard to replicate. (University of Notre Dame) l Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

For the new study, University of Notre Dame researchers used advanced tools to take a close look at the 600 bills to decipher how the inventive politician sought to counter the scourge.

“To maintain the notes’ dependability, Franklin had to stay a step ahead of counterfeiters,” said Khachatur Manukyan, an associate professor at Notre Dame’s department of physics and astronomy, in a statement.

“But the ledger where we know he recorded these printing decisions and methods has been lost to history. Using the techniques of physics, we have been able to restore, in part, some of what that record would have shown,” Manyukan said.

Among the findings are evidence that the paper Franklin used was chemically distinct for the era, with far less calcium and phosphorus than paper counterfeiters favored. Franklin's bills also contained evidence of tiny fibers that were included in the paper pulp that show up as tiny squiggles — a method of watermarking paper previously believed to have been invented in 1844, more than 70 years after Franklin began printing money.

Franklin's ink was also highly specialized: Rather than use common black inks made using a pigment made by burning vegetable oils or bone, the ink in Franklin’s bills was made from graphite.

There was also evidence that Franklin included a translucent mineral called muscovite in his paper formula — a step that was likely taken to make the bills more durable, according to the research. It also made Franklin's currency distinct from fakes.

“Few scientists are interested in working with materials like these. In some cases, these bills are one-of-a-kind," Manyukan said.

"They must be handled with extreme care, and they cannot be damaged. Those are constraints that would turn many physicists off to a project like this,” he said.

“Without an uncommon level of collaboration across disciplines, our discoveries would not have been possible.”