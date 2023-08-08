Photos: Tornado Barrels Through Massachusetts Town as Intense Storm Brings Floods to New England - The Messenger
Photos: Tornado Barrels Through Massachusetts Town as Intense Storm Brings Floods to New England

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in a small town about 60 miles south of Boston

Christopher Gavin
A tornado touched down in Southern MasschusettsMatthew Cappucci/Twitter/X

A tornado touched down in Massachusetts on Tuesday as a powerful storm bringing heavy rains and intense floods rolled across New England, damaging homes, vehicles and power lines.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado formed around 11:30 a.m. in Mattapoisett, a small town about 62 miles south of Boston, just west of Cape Cod.

"The survey team is still investigating damage, and a more detailed statement on EF-rating, start and end times will be sent later today upon damage survey completion," the weather service wrote in a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

In a statement, Mattapoisett town officials said they believed the local water treatment plant was damaged in the storm, although the facility was still operational.

Other damages were reported at homes and vehicles in the area, which also saw a "significant number of downed trees impacting roadway access" and downed power lines, officials said. No injuries had been reported as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The tornado came as most of eastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island were under a flood watch issued by the weather service through 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters warned storms were expected in two patterns on Tuesday, with one round of heavy rains in the morning, and a second between 3 and 9 p.m.

Morning rain brought flooded roadways around the state, especially in greater Boston.

According to local meteorologist Dave Epstein, most of the flooding throughout the region was from street drainage — not river overflow.

Epstein said these kinds of storms are expected to occur more frequently in the future.

"Weather events like this aren't 'climate change' per se but the models do predict more of these types of events in coming decades," Epstein wrote in a post on X. "In other words the frequency of this is going to continue to go up. This is especially true here in the Northeast."

Videos posted on social media showed cars submerged in water around Massachusetts.

According to the weather service, rain totals surpassed 6.2 inches in the town of Lawrence.

Despite damage to power lines, outages were relatively scarce around Massachusetts as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

An outage map maintained by the state's Emergency Management Agency reported approximately 2,500 outages, with clusters around Cape Cod and near Mattapoisett.

