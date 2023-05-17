Photographer Searching for $3K Camera After Her Mom Accidentally Donated It

An Arizona woman is desperate to find the person who bought her expensive camera after it was accidentally dropped off at a thrift store.

Kelly Lee says she had just bought the camera after years of saving up the money for it.

In a tearful TikTok video, she said someone bought it for $70 at the Anthem, Ariz., Goodwill store.

The Canon R6 Mark II retails for $2,500 and the lease can add another $1,000 to the price.

She also says the camera contained an SD memory card with photos that mean a lot to her.

“I’m heartbroken that I don’t have those memories,” Lee said in the video that had been viewed more than 800,000 times.

She offered a $500 reward to the couple who bought it if they bring it back to her.

In a follow-up video she said that she went out to eat with her family and put the camera in a box in the car so it would not get stolen.

That same day her mom dropped off the box at the thrift store.

“Somehow in a period of probably five hours from when the camera was dropped off at Goodwill and I figured out what had happened. The camera had been processed by the Goodwill team and on the shelves and sold,” she told Arizona Family.

The Goodwill store posted Lee's video on its Facebook page and said it hoped to reunite her with the camera.

As of Wednesday, she still did not have an update that the camera had been returned.