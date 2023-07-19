PHOTO: Last Known Pic of US Army Private Before He Bolted for North Korea
She thought it was for TikTok.
A New Zealand lawyer was taking her father on a tour of the Korean peninsula’s demilitarized zone on Tuesday when she saw troubled U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King make a mad dash across the border – and into the custody of one of the world’s most repressive countries.
He has not been heard from since.
“I assumed initially he had a mate filming him in some kind of really stupid prank or stunt, like a TikTok, the most stupid thing you could do,” tourist Sarah Leslie told the Associated Press.
“But then I heard one of the soldiers shout, ‘Get that guy!’”
Leslie may have taken the last known photograph of King before he defected. In a picture of their tour group at the DMZ’s Joint Security Area on Tuesday, the 23-year-old can be seen from behind wearing a shiny black polo shirt and a black cap.
King was a cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division who had served nearly two months in a South Korean prison for assault. He was released on July 10, and planned to fly home Monday to Fort Bliss, Texas, to face possible military discipline and a discharge.
But King's military police escort wasn't allowed to accompany him to the airplane gate. Once there, he told an American Airlines representative he had lost his passport and he was led out of the departure area, the Korea Times reported.
On Tuesday, King joined more than 40 other customers for his fateful tour of the demilitarized zone.
“People couldn’t really quite believe what had happened,” Leslie said.
“Quite a few were really shocked. Once we got on the bus and got out of there we were all kind of staring at each other.”
