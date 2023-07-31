Phoenix’s Hellish July to End with Some Relief As Temps Cool to 106
That should snap the city’s remarkable 31-day streak of temperatures hitting at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit
Phoenix residents are starting the week with a brief respite from the record heat, with temperatures forecast to hit highs of just 103 and 106 Monday and Tuesday, respectively, according to AccuWeather.
That should snap the city’s remarkable 31-day streak of temperatures reaching at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit, obliterating the previous record.
Phoenix’s 1.6 million residents have been essentially cut off from the outdoors over the past month, which happened to coincide almost perfectly with what scientists say was the hottest month for the planet on record.
The effects of the blistering, unending heat have been widespread. The iconic saguaro cacti that dot the desert landscape have been collapsing. Phoenix’s homeless shelters are at a breaking point. Doctors and hospitals in Maricopa County have been treating a spike of patients with contact burns simply from falling on the ground. Propane tanks have spontaneously exploded. Hiking trails have been closed daily when the midday sun is at its peak.
The county medical examiner has reported 25 heat-related deaths so far this year and is investigating another 249. In one ominous sign, refrigerated containers were put in place near the medical examiner last week to deal with a potential overflow of bodies that, so far at least, has not materialized.
“It’s wearing on people,” Kevin Conboy, a physician assistant with a medical charity that treats homeless people across Phoenix, told the New York Times.
“Everyone’s temperatures are hovering at 100. Everyone. is complaining of feeling so fatigued, and tired.”
- Monsoon Rains Arrive to Cool Off Historic Southwest Heat Wave
- Storms and Excessive Heat in Some Areas of US Could Dampen July 4 Celebrations
- A Simple Tip to Keep Your Guests Cool and Hydrated for the Fourth of July: Tasty, Fruity Ice
- Pressure Cooker: Temps Under ‘Heat Dome’ to Intensify This Weekend
- Sebastián Yatra Dedicates Song to Carlos Alcaraz After Wimbledon Win
To the extent that the brief cooldown represents relief, Phoenicians will take what they can get.
“It should be around 108 degrees, so we break that 110 streak,” meteorologist Tom Frieders said. “Increasing cloud cover will put temperatures in a downward trend.”
The relief could be short-lived, however. Highs are expected to creep back to 110 Wednesday with temperatures reaching 115 F by the end of the week.
--With Associated Press.
