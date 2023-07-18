Phoenix Smashes Heat Record With 19 Straight Days of 110+ Degree Highs

The heat in Phoenix, Arizona hit a staggering record Tuesday, with 19 consecutive days of highs at or above 110 degrees Farenheit.

The National Weather Service said Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport reached 110 degrees at 11:59 a.m., surpassing the previous record of 18 straight days of 110-degree heat in 1974.

Phoenix is currently under an excessive heat warning issued by the weather service, as the southwest endures an historic heat wave.