Phoenix Smashes Heat Record With 19 Straight Days of 110+ Degree Highs - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Phoenix Smashes Heat Record With 19 Straight Days of 110+ Degree Highs

The city has not had this many consistent days with a high temperature of at least 110 degrees in nearly 50 years

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
In an aerial view, the downtown skyline is seen during a heat wave on July 15, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The heat in Phoenix, Arizona hit a staggering record Tuesday, with 19 consecutive days of highs at or above 110 degrees Farenheit.

The National Weather Service said Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport reached 110 degrees at 11:59 a.m., surpassing the previous record of 18 straight days of 110-degree heat in 1974.

Phoenix is currently under an excessive heat warning issued by the weather service, as the southwest endures an historic heat wave.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.