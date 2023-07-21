Phoenix Propane Plant Caught Fire While the Temperature Was 2 Degrees Below Danger Zone

The massive blaze at a Phoenix propane plant erupted as the city's scorching heat was just shy of what industry experts say can cause even partially filled tanks to explode.

The temperature at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday at 5 p.m. was 118 degrees, with few clouds in the sky, according to online National Weather Service records.

That was around the same time that a smoky fire erupted nearby and reportedly sent some burning tanks rocketing through the air.

A massive fire burns at a propane plant near the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona on Thursday. FOX 10 Phoenix/Screengrab

Suppliers warn that propane tanks may explode if exposed to heat above 120 degrees.

"That temperature could cause combustion or a leak," according to the website of Lakes Gas, a family-owned company in Bemidji, Minnesota, with 48 locations across the Upper Midwest.

Online safety instructions from AmeriGas, which operates in all 50 states and bills itself as the nation's largest propane provider, also put avoiding temperatures above 120 degrees at the top of the list.

"It's important to follow these precautions — even if your propane tank isn't full — to ensure safe and proper use of your cylinder," according to the company based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Chris Kaufmann, the owner of Kauffman Gas in Atglen, Pennsylvania, said in a recent blog post that "it’s essential to keep propane tanks away from sources of heat or flame."

"This includes keeping them out of direct sunlight and away from hot surfaces such as grills or fire pits," he wrote.

Last month, the Arizona Burn Center — Valleywise Health warned that surface temperatures can reach 180 degrees during the state's extreme summer heat.

During a news conference held while the fire was still raging, Phoenix Fire Captain Scott Douglas said authorities were already investigating the cause.

The Phoenix Fire Department didn't immediately return a request for comment from The Messenger on Friday.

Douglas said Thursday that firefighters found "multiple propane tanks exploding" when they arrived.

At one point, he held up a charred and battered, five-gallon cylinder that he described as "one of the propane tanks that exploded right by one of our fire trucks."

The scene of the fire was identified by local news outlets as Bill's Propane Service.

A person who answered the phone number for the company declined to comment to The Messenger on Friday.

In a statement, Eric Kuster of the Propane Education & Research Council said propane tanks were "built with the proper safety mechanisms in place to ensure businesses and customers can safely use propane year-round."

Kuster, the group's senior vice president of safety education and compliance, noted that tanks are only filled to 80% of capacity to accommodate changes in ambient temperature that cause gas to expand and contract.

Valves are also installed to automatically release vapor if the pressure gets too high inside tanks, he said.