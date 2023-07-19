Phoenix Is Suffering Under Three Weeks of 110+ Degree Heat — Here’s How People Are Coping

Dawn Quinn went on her regular 45-minute walk around her neighborhood in Mesa, Arizona, on Monday night, but this was no sunset stroll.

Quinn set out at 11 p.m. - an hour when the intense Arizona heat is actually bearable.

It's the kind of concession residents in the Grand Canyon State know well and make frequently, as their daily lives contour to the limitations of the region's signature intense heat.

On Tuesday, though, that heat reached a remarkable new feat as Phoenix shattered a near-50-year record, hitting 110 degrees or more for 19 straight days.

The streak is expected to continue at least through this week as a persistent heat wave keeps a tight grip on the Southwest. The even-hotter-than-usual temperatures have remained steady over the region for weeks.

For Quinn, her near-midnight march arrived as overnight lows in Phoenix hung over 90 degrees.

“It’s kind of hard,” Quinn told The Messenger about the high temperatures on Tuesday, shortly before the new record was set. “You’re in a position where you can make all these to-do lists and things to accomplish but when you go outside and get smacked in the face with 115 degrees, it takes away your motivation.”

A gardener, Quinn lamented how little time she spends outside these days.

“My banana tree is dying. Lettuce is something that …you just throw in the ground and it should grow,” she said. “I can’t get it to grow. There’s not enough water.”

While Quinn admits she’s more of a “nightbird” when it comes to avoiding Arizona’s intense sun, there are plenty of runners who wake up as early as 3 a.m. to still get their daily jog in before the day heats up, according to Ron French, manager of Runner’s Den in Phoenix.

“I know a bunch of people that sacrifice life and limb and they’re up at 3:15 a.m.,” French said.

“The thing out here in Arizona is, you know, it's hot. We know it's hot,” he added. “But when you really run into problems when you're combating both the heat and the intensity of the sun.

“That intensity … just cranks up your internal thermostat and you can get in trouble in a big hurry.”

There’s little outdoor runners can do to really dial down the heat, French said.

Some fill up water bottles with only ice cubes, since the ice will melt into water within minutes, he added. Others may soak a bandana in water before hitting the pavement, or carefully plan their runs around public parks with ready access to water fountains and other amenities.

Regardless, as temperatures cranked up Tuesday morning, French said he felt particularly bad for those working outdoors.

“My FedEx guy just came through a few minutes ago. Here it is, it's 11:20 in the morning. He looked beat to hell. His day has barely started,” French said.

At the Arizona Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America, Executive Director Peter Quinn said one of the nonprofit’s ongoing initiatives is providing water for other veteran organizations in the Phoenix area.

In dealing with the heat, the organization’s employees often schedule early morning pick-ups or work late into the evening to make deliveries just to avoid the sun, said Peter Quinn, Dawn’s father.

“We’re picking up stuff at the stores … we’re there at 7:00,” he said.

Relief isn’t expected soon: Meteorologists say the Phoenix area should expect temperatures of at least 110 through the weekend.

Even so, Quinn said she’ll take the heat over the cold winters she had while living on the East Coast.

“Back in the day, I went to a school where I had a uniform and I had frostbite on the inside of my elbows and my knees – and I'm grateful that I don't have that here,” she said.