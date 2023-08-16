Philly Police Backtrack on Claim That Man Shot by Officers ‘Lunged’ from Car - The Messenger
Philly Police Backtrack on Claim That Man Shot by Officers ‘Lunged’ from Car

Eddie Irizarry died after a cop shot him multiple times through his car's passenger window

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Getty Images

Police in Philadelphia backtracked on a claim that a man shot by officers earlier this week "lunged" at them with a knife, admitting Wednesday morning that there were discrepancies in officers accounts of what happened.

After allegedly avoiding a traffic stop, Eddie Irizarry was shot around 12:30 p.m. on Monday in Kensington, a neighborhood in the northeast part of Philadelphia. Shortly after, Cpl. Jasmine Reilly told reporters near the scene that the 27-year-old had "lunged" out of his car at officers with a knife.

However, on Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Police Department had changed its version of events, saying that Irizarry had not fled the traffic stop or even left his vehicle when officers shot him.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw held a press conference Wednesday morning, saying evidence showed the alternate story.

“I understand and want to acknowledge the hurt and confusion that family and community members can experience when details of investigations change and especially when they change in the very public way that this has occurred," Outlaw said at the briefing.

"In the name of transparency, I strive for our department to release as much detail as possible when we can do so without damaging the integrity of the investigation."

She said that when the initial version of events was given, that was the information available, but that bodycam footage from the officer involved had now been reviewed.

“Obviously it was different than what we were led to believe when we got to the scene,” Outlaw added.

Recounting the events seen on body cam footage, the commissioner said that it began on Monday when two officers saw a Toyota Corolla driving erratically. They followed the vehicle, driving the wrong direction down a one way street before pulling into a parking spot.

Officers got out of their vehicle and one approached the passenger side of the vehicle, while another approached the driver's side. That officer, referred to as Officer A, notified the other, Officer 1, that the driver had a weapon.

"As the male turned towards Officer 1, Officer 1 discharged his firearm multiple times into the vehicle, fatally wounding the sole occupant," Outlaw said.

Irizarry was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Two knives were observed "inside the vehicle," Outlaw told reporters, in a different version of events to those released Monday.

Outlaw added that a thorough investigation was underway, in partnership with the local District Attorney's office, but that Officer 1 had not been interviewed yet.

Further updates on the officer's name and interview are expected Thursday.

