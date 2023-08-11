Philly Archdiocese Will Pay Millions to Settle Sex Abuse Case

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia will pay $3.5 million to settle a civil case alleging a now-deceased priest sexually assaulted a teenage boy nearly two decades ago.

The lawsuit, filed in 2020, alleges that Pastor John Close raped the now 30-year-old when he was a 14-year-old boy. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the plaintiff, whose name was withheld in court filings, was attending a Confraternity of Christian Doctrine program at St. Katharine of Siena School in Wayne, Penn. when he was allegedly molested. Close was the head of the parish at the time.

The suit claimed church officials knew of similar reports about Close dating back to the 1970s, including at least one 2004 lawsuit in which a different man accused Close of sexually assaulting him.

The Archdiocese claims it had no knowledge of the plaintiff’s allegation.

Close died in 2018. Attorneys for the plaintiff argued that the church knew he was a danger because he had been reassigned and even put on administrative leave several times.

According to the plaintiff's lawyer, David Inscho, the victim wanted the settlement amount to be known to encourage others to come forward.

“I’m very proud of my client and his resolve in being able to hold the Diocese accountable,” Inscho said, according to the Inquirer. “It is important that these survivors of child sexual abuse know they have a voice and can come forward.”

Given the number of years Close worked, sexual assault advocates believe he may have preyed on hundreds of victims.

The settlement follows reports of senior church officials covering up cases of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molesting children since the 1940s.

According to Fox News, in 2018 hundreds of priests in the state were found to have abused more than 1,000 children over the years. In nearly all of the cases, the statute of limitations had run out, meaning criminal charges could not be filed.

As of a 2022 report, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia had paid out $78.5 million to 438 claimants.