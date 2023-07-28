Philadelphia Zoo Animals Beat the Heat with ‘Icy Treats’ During Record Summer Temperatures - The Messenger
Philadelphia Zoo Animals Beat the Heat with ‘Icy Treats’ During Record Summer Temperatures

The photos include a wide range of animals from Red Pandas to even some tropical birds eating ice cakes and cold fruit

Aysha Qamar
Red Pandas eat ice cake at the Philadelphia Zoo.Philadelphia Zoo/Facebook

As the U.S. experiences record hot temperatures this summer, some animals at the Philadelphia Zoo are trying to stay cool with icy treats.

Pennsylvania's first and largest zoo, the Philadelphia Zoo, shared several photos this summer on Facebook and Twitter depicting animals eating ice cakes and cold fruits.

These photos showcase a wide range of animals from Red Pandas to even some tropical birds, such as the Ivory-Billed Aracari, enjoying these cool treats.

Khumbie, Red Panda
Khumbie, a 9-year-old Red Panda, eats an ice cake at the Philadelphia Zoo.Philadelphia Zoo/Facebook
Red Pandas Philadelphia Zoo
Red Pandas eat ice cake at the Philadelphia Zoo.Philadelphia Zoo/Facebook
ivory-billed aracari at Philadelphia Zoo
Billy, an ivory-billed aracari, eats fruits at the Philadelphia Zoo.Philadelphia Zoo/Facebook

In addition to ice cakes and fruits, the zoo provides the animals with ample water supplies for drinking and cooling down. Some exhibits even include air-conditioned spaces.

According to CBS News, not all zoo animals are uncomfortable with the heat. Cold-blooded birds and reptiles, like tortoises and snakes, enjoy the hot weather and have been spotted sunbathing.

"They'll have access to nice air-conditioned spaces, while some of our animals like our savannah animals will just be outside," zoo curator Maggie Morse said. The zoo even gave its otters ice cakes filled with fish to celebrate World Otter Day in May.

Feeding animals ice cakes and cold fruits appears to be a common trend in zoos. For instance, the Smithsonian National Zoo also created an ice cake this month to celebrate the birthday of the country's oldest Giant Panda to give birth on July 22.

According to CBS News, with high temperatures in the 90s, feeling like triple digits, Philadelphia has issued a heat health warning. Experts are suggesting that people keep their pets inside as much as possible to avoid heat-related injuries.

