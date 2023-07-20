Philadelphia Priest Brokers ‘Peace Pledge’ Between Rival Gangs in Haiti - The Messenger
Philadelphia Priest Brokers ‘Peace Pledge’ Between Rival Gangs in Haiti

Father Tom Hagan has lived and served in the Cité Soleil slum of Port-au-Prince

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Father Tom Hagan speaking at a church in HaitiHands Together

A priest from Philadelphia has managed to broker a truce between four rival gangs in one of the most dangerous areas in Haiti.

For decades, Father Tom Hagan has lived and served in the Cité Soleil slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. He says it "was recently designated by the United Nations as the most dangerous and destitute slum in the world."

The area is plagued by poverty and gang violence. However, Hagan is helping to address the latter by fostering a truce between four of the largest gangs in the area. He drafted a letter, titled "Peace Pledge," which was signed by the leaders of each of the gangs, according to 6ABC.

"The way I wrote it was 'We will work for peace. We will strive to forgive and allow ourselves to be forgiven,'" Hagan said of the peace pledge, which was written in English and Creole.

Hagan acknowledges that the truce may only be temporary, but he has hope that it could represent a step towards bringing peace and reconciliation to the community.

"I think sometimes it's just good to say 'Hey, I care for you. I love you. I don't understand you and I don't like what you're doing, but somehow, maybe we can work together,'" he said.

