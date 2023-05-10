The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli’s Drug Companies File for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

    Both Vyera Pharmaceuticals and Phoenixus AG cite reputational damage for their inability to raise money.

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

    Two pharmaceutical companies established by Martin Shkreli, infamously known as 'Pharma Bro,' have filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The Wall Street Journal reports that the companies cited reputational harm from their founder's conviction for securities fraud, rendering them unable to raise capital or open bank accounts.

    Both Vyera Pharmaceuticals and Phoenixus AG filed for protection on Wednesday with over $10 million in debt, according to Law360.

    Shkreli founded Vyera Pharmaceuticals and was convicted of using it to commit securities fraud in 2017. He was released from prison last year.

    Read More
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.