‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Not Complying with Court-Order Community Service, Probation Officials Say

Notorious "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli complained to probation officers that he is having difficulty fulfilling his court-ordered community service because the organization is not receptive to his "weekday schedule," according to court documents.

The former multimillionaire hedge fund manager was convicted of securities fraud in 2018 and sentenced to seven years in prison, but was released last September on three years of supervised release to his sister's home in Queens.

Shkreli, 40, was ordered by the federal judge to complete 20 hours of community service a month along with other court-mandated penalties. He began fulfilling his commitment at Hour Children in October 2022, court documents filed Tuesday say.

But probation officials wrote in their letter to US District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto of the Eastern District of New York that Shkreli has "failed to comply."

"Shkreli informed Probation that the community service provider was not responsive with giving him a schedule to complete the community service and that their availability did not work with his weekday schedule," the officials say.

The letter noted that Shkreli was contacting other agencies to fulfill the community service requirement.

Last February, Shkreli told probation officers that he continued to struggle with his mental health and has not seen his psychiatrist since December 2022, although he is still refilling his prescribed medication.

In another meeting on April 3, Shkreli told probation officials that he had done community service the day before.

However, probation officials are asking the court not to take action at this time because of Shkreli's "otherwise positive adjustment."

They said he continues to live with his sister in Queens, is working as a consultant for the Law Office of Christopher K. Johnston where he makes $2,500 a month, and is employed by a software company called Druglike.

The probation office said Shkreli has satisfied other court-ordered financial obligations, assessments and restitutions.

They also note that Shkreli will be re-referred to mental health treatment and they will continue to monitor his community service compliance. The judge agreed.

Shkreli's lawyer could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

Shkreli sparked public outrage in 2015 when as the CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals he raised the price of Daraprim from $13.50 to $750 a tablet after securing exclusive rights to the drug.

The drug is critical for treating a rare parasitic disease in pregnant women, and cancer and AIDS patients.

In January 2022, a federal judge ordered Shkreli to return $64.6 million in profits reaped from the Daraprim price hike.