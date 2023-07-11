PGA Tour Official: Saudis Could Invest $1 Billion in Deal With LIV Golf

Two top PGA Tour officials told Congress on Tuesday that a deal with Saudi Arabia's LIV Golf, with its bottomless Public Investment Fund, is the best path forward for professional golf.

Chief Operating Officer of the PGA Tour Ron Price, left, and PGA Tour Policy Board member Jimmy Dunne are sworn in during a Senate Homeland Security Subcommittee on Investigations hearing examining the business deal between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia's LIV Golf on Capitol Hill July 11, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ron Price, the tour’s chief operating officer, said there have been talks of a “significant amount” being invested by the Saudis’ PIF.

“North of one billion,” he told Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who chairs the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, when asked how much money was discussed.

“We really faced a choice,” Price said. “One option was to continue the very expensive, disruptive and divisive litigation, and we faced a real threat that LIV Golf, which is 100% financed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, would become the leader of professional golf.”

Price and Jimmy Dunne, a member of the PGA Tour’s policy board, testified at a nearly three-hour hearing on the PGA-LIV framework agreement announced in June and how a final deal could affect the future of golf and Saudi Arabia’s influence in the U.S.

“My fear is that if we don’t get to an agreement, they’re already putting billions of dollars into golf [and] they’ve got a management team that wants to destroy the tour,” Dunne said, adding that the Saudis have “an unlimited amount of money.”

PGA officials stressed that the so-called agreement announced last month was largely an agreement to settle costly litigation while searching for a final deal. They also suggested the deal is a way to save the PGA Tour from being destroyed by LIV Golf and the vast sums of money Saudis were willing to spend to poach top players from the American league until the tour ceased to exist.

Blumenthal suggested the tour was selling out for seeking a deal with the Saudis, a line Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., pushed back on and that the PGA officials disagreed with.

“The PGA Tour did not seek this. They were put in this position,” said Johnson, the top Republican on the subcommittee. “The Saudis have the $700 billion. If they want to be involved in golf, they will be involved in golf. And if this thing fails, they can spend money to take over golf.”

Senators on both sides sought to secure a commitment from the PGA not to do business in China or Russia, and Blumenthal peppered the PGA with questions about a non-disparagement clause in the framework.

Dunne described it as good business not to disparage negotiating counterparts in the middle of talks, and Price said the short-term clause won’t prevent players from criticizing Saudi Arabia or be included in any deal the tour would accept. Price was also adamant that the PGA wouldn’t agree to any deal that doesn’t leave it in complete control of the new golf league.

“The Saudi government’s the dominant owner here,” Blumenthal argued. “It has the equity interest. It controls the purse strings. It has the money, and the money is the reason you surrendered in this agreement, and the money will be there going forward. A billion dollars is just the beginning."

U.S. intelligence has concluded that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. The Saudi regime also stands accused of war crimes and other human rights violations.

While Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., questioned whether Congress had any constitutional role in the PGA’s negotiations, Johnson argued that the Senate’s intervention could be detrimental to the tour reaching an agreement, highlighting the difficulty of negotiating in public.

“When it’s this massive transparency, it will make things difficult,” Dunne said. “If it ends up we don’t get to an agreement, which is possible, LIV Golf will still be there. They’ll still have a lot of money.”

PGA officials acknowledged that players and even some board members were unaware of the framework that was being negotiated because they feared the agreement to settle the lawsuit would fall apart if it got back to the other side’s lawyers.

“We’ve been explaining why the negotiations had to be confidential, what the benefits were to entering into the framework and a lot of players — not all — are beginning to understand exactly why we had to do it and how this will be beneficial for them and charity and all of our constituents,” Price, the tour's chief operating officer, said.

He described the framework as a “settlement of litigation, which was binding,” and said the PGA told its players they would be “fully involved in anything we do relative to the definitive agreement.”

Regardless of whether a final deal materializes, the PGA officials said, LIV can’t turn around and sue again.

Dunne testified that LIV Golf on its own could “gut” the PGA in five years even if it only lured five of its top players away each year.

“It isn’t like the product is better," Dunne said. "It’s just that there’s a lot more money that will make people move.”