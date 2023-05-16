Petraeus: Ukraine Counteroffensive Likely To Set Russians Back

As questions swirl about whether Ukraine has launched a long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces, a former top U.S. Army commander and CIA director says Ukraine will likely retake territory in an operation that could alter the course of the war.

“It’s a hugely important moment,” said Gen. David Petraeus, who led U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. “If Ukraine can achieve success, as I believe they can, it will have a significant effect not just on the battlefield, but also in various capitals of countries that are supporting Ukraine. And among the Ukrainian people. Nothing succeeds like success.”

In a wide-ranging interview about the war, Petraeus gave a bullish assessment of Ukraine’s chances, citing the training of “nine or ten new brigades” and an increasingly robust supply chain of NATO weaponry.

“I believe that those forces are going to take back more territory from Russia, and liberate more Ukrainian soil from Russia’s occupying forces,” Petraeus told The Messenger. “And perhaps most important, Ukraine now has multiple brigades to carry out follow-on operations. Brigades that can exploit momentum achieved by the lead elements. That’s what I see coming.”

Virtually no chance for Russian "victory"

On Monday a top Ukrainian commander claimed that Ukraine had pushed Russian forces back from territory around Bakhmut, in the east. Those gains have some experts suggesting the counteroffensive has begun. Others believe the operation will unfold on a much larger scale.

Russia still occupies roughly 18 percent of Ukrainian territory in the southern and eastern corners of the country, and the counteroffensive is aimed at driving those forces out. For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to fight until Russia controls more land - including all four of the Ukrainian regions he annexed last September.

Petraeus sees virtually no chance of that happening.

“I don’t think there is a realistic end state that he [Putin] can achieve, that his forces can achieve, that could be presented as victory, unless U.S. and Western support for Ukraine collapses,” he said. “As long as that support remains steadfast, I think Russia’s in a very difficult position."

Russia’s battlefield woes

Petraeus and others have questioned whether the Russian military has improved since a series of battlefield setbacks dating to the failure to seize Kyiv in the days following the February 2022 invasion. Petraeus acknowledged a Russian edge in manpower, but said problems persist with discipline and command and control.

“I don’t think the manpower advantage is as significant as it sounds – and beyond that, Russia is running out of material to provide to their new conscripts,” he said. “They’ve lost well over half of their original tank fleet – and they’re in such a dire situation that they are bringing essentially World War II-vintage tanks out of storage and giving them to the units now to provide replacements for those tanks.”

Ultimately, Petraeus said, the Russians cannot “out-suffer” Ukraine - a reference to the ways in which Russian and Soviet soldiers in past conflicts have managed to win long wars of attrition.

“They’re not going to be able to just do what the Russians have done historically, and what the U.S.S.R. did in the face of Hitler’s onslaught," he said. "They out-suffered them. They showed a capacity to absorb extraordinary casualties and then turn the tide and win the war.”

A path to peace talks?

Little has changed on the ground in Ukraine in the last several months. Both sides have expended enormous energy and suffered tens of thousands of casualties in the months-long battle for Bakhmut - a small city of questionable strategic value. The stagnant state of the war has left both sides unwilling to negotiate, as their political and military leaders hope for battlefield gains that might influence any peace talks.

Petraeus told The Messenger that the Ukrainian counteroffensive may change that dynamic - creating incentives for both sides to come to the table.

Russia, he said, would see value in “an end to the extraordinary casualties they’ve been taking. Don’t forget, they lost in one year in Ukraine at least five times – maybe many times more – their losses in 10 years of war in Afghanistan, losses that contributed to the ultimate dissolution of the Soviet Union.”

Other incentives for Moscow to negotiate would include an end to sanctions and the damage being done to the Russian economy.

Assuming the Ukrainians successfully retake territory, Petraeus believes they would have incentives as well: an end to the human toll and infrastructure damage done by near-daily Russian missile strikes; the possibilities of NATO and EU membership; and a potentially huge sum - in the hundreds of billions of dollars - of Western financial aid to help rebuild Ukraine.

“So if you sketch that out on both sides, there could be serious incentives that could result in a process of negotiation,” Petraeus said. “But it depends very much on how this offensive goes - what it achieves and how much pressure can be put on the Russians. How much realization there might be in the Kremlin that it’s better to end this through a negotiated resolution, perhaps try to salvage something, than to perhaps lose it all.”

The counteroffensive will come amid questions about Western aid for Ukraine. Such aid still enjoys bipartisan support in Washington, but opposition has grown to what House Speaker Kevin McCarthy refers to as “a blank check for Ukraine.” Some members of the GOP Freedom Caucus have argued that aid be halted altogether, and in last week’s CNN town hall meeting, former president Donald Trump said American ammunition stocks were being drained because of the shipments to Ukraine.

Petraeus cautioned against any letup in support and blasted those who have suggested that both sides in the war share blame.

“This is about as right-versus-wrong as it is possible to get in a war,” he said, referring to Putin’s invasion and “a culture of committing war crimes” within the Russian military. “And those that try to establish some kind of false equivalency between Russia and Ukraine are completely misplaced.”