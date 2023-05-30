Pet Owner Says Her Dog Ate Human Waste Laced with Pot and Opioids at San Francisco Park

A San Francisco dog owner is sounding the alarm after her pet got sick from eating human waste with marijuana and opioids, according to a report.
Jackie Shepard told ABC7 that she had taken Pockets, her year-old Himalayan sheepdog poodle mix, to Fort Mason last Thursday when the pooch began chowing down on something.
"I noticed she was eating something. So I ran over to see what she was eating and, unfortunately, it was poop," Shepard told the station.
Pockets appeared fine at first, but later Shepard said she noticed that something was wrong.
"At about 8 o'clock, she was wobbling, and her tail was down. Something was definitely wrong with her," Shepard said.
She was told in emergency care that Pockets had symptoms of marijuana intoxication as well as opioids in her system - and that such cases were becoming routine.
"Essentially, the doctor on that night told me this was relatively common, and she sees it a few times a week," Shepard said.
Dog owners at Fort Mason said they were shocked to learn what happened to Pockets.
"That's horrible. That's my worst nightmare. I don't know how anybody could prevent this," Yassine Derbani, who was at the park with fellow poodle mix, Mile, told the station.
Shepard remarked that from now on she'll keep a closer eye on her pet and urged others to do the same.
"There are so many people with dogs who probably don't know this is a threat to their dogs, so I wanted to share to spread awareness people can be really careful and watch out for symptoms of this," she said.
According to VCA Animal Hospitals, dogs and cats can become intoxicated after ingesting marijuana - even indirectly.
The site says pets can become "wobbly and uncoordinated."
"Their pupils may dilate, giving them a wild-eyed appearance, and they may drool excessively or vomit. They may also develop urinary incontinence (i.e., urine leakage). In severe cases, tremors, seizures, and coma can result," it said.
