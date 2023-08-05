Pet Owner Abandons French Bulldog, Boards Flight After Being Told it Couldn’t Fly Without Crate - The Messenger
Pet Owner Abandons French Bulldog, Boards Flight After Being Told it Couldn’t Fly Without Crate

The dog was left in short term parking, in a stroller

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
A Pennsylvania woman ditched her seven-year-old French bulldog while traveling at the airport and is now expected to face an animal abandonment charge, police said.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a tweet that officers responded to a call Friday morning “to assist with a dog that was found unattended in a stroller” at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Police learned that the dog had been microchipped and tried to contact the owner, who had been told by airline officials that the dog needed to be housed in a crate to be able to fly. 

“The investigation revealed the owner then abandoned the dog near short-term parking and proceeded to board a flight,” Allegheny police said. 

The woman, whose identity was not publicly revealed, will likely be hit with an animal abandonment charge, police said. In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to abandon or attempt to abandon any dog, according to the state’s Agriculture Department.

The Allegheny County Police Department did not immediately return The Messenger’s request for more information. But in a statement to local ABC affiliate WTAE-TV, an ACPD spokesperson said the woman had been traveling to a resort. 

An officer with a dog that was found at an airport by the Allegheny County Police Department in Pennsylvania.
An officer with a dog that was found at an airport by the Allegheny County Police Department in Pennsylvania.Allegheny County Police Department

"We were able to determine that the dog’s owner had attempted to fly with the dog this morning and was denied boarding due to having an improper cargo container," Sergeant Jason Donaldson said. "In turn, the dog was abandoned, and the dog’s owner continued to its resort destination as intended."

Donaldson added that the woman tried but failed to get the dog on the plane under the pretense of it being an emotional support animal. 

The dog was turned over to the state dog warden.

