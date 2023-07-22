Person of Interest in Portland Serial Killings Previously Attacked Victim, but Wasn’t Arrested, Her Dad Says - The Messenger
Person of Interest in Portland Serial Killings Previously Attacked Victim, but Wasn’t Arrested, Her Dad Says

'The police didn’t do their work,' the victim's father said

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
The person of interest in a string of killings had attacked and choked one of his victims months ago — but he wasn’t arrested then despite the fact that the police knew of the alleged assault, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Ashley Real, 22, was one of four women whose bodies were recently found scattered across northwest Oregon. Her father, Jose Real, told the AP that he had called police in November to report that his daughter that told him Jesse Lee Calhoun choked him. 

Ashley had marks on her throat and showed up at his home sobbing, he said. An officer with the Portland Police Department filed a report and referred the case to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. But they never heard any updates from the sheriff’s office after that. 

Months later, Ashley’s body was discovered, the latest body found in the state within a period of three months. 

Ashley Real, 22, is one of six women who disappeared and was found dead in recent months.
Ashley Real, 22, is one of six women who disappeared and was found dead in recent months.

“The police didn’t do their work,” Jose told OregonLive. “And now my daughter is dead.”

The Portland Police Department told The Messenger that the department cannot comment because this is “an active ongoing criminal investigation.” The sheriff’s office also declined to comment, citing the active investigation.

Between February and May of this year, six women in Oregon disappeared and were then found dead, their bodies located within 100 miles of each other.

“Investigators and prosecutors from multiple law enforcement agencies have been working collaboratively ... and they have determined that there are links between four cases: Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster, and Ashley Real,” the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office in Portland said, as reported previously by The Messenger

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced they had identified a "person of interest" in the murders on Monday, but did not name the suspect. A law enforcement source confirmed Calhoun's identity to the AP on Tuesday and said he had been arrested on June 6.

Real told the AP that he can at least find comfort in the fact that her body was found — because he can visit her remains at the cemetery.

“I can tell her, ‘Daddy’s here, mija ... you know how much I miss you,’” Real said.

