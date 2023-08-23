Person of Interest Discovered Through DNA in Murder of AC/DC Manager - The Messenger
Person of Interest Discovered Through DNA in Murder of AC/DC Manager

Crispin Dye's death is being investigated as part of a larger probe into gay hate crimes in New South Wales

Chris Harris
Crispin DyeThe Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes

Australian authorities used DNA to identify a person of interest in the 1993 murder of Crispin Dye, the former manager for rock groups AC/DC and Rose Tattoo.

Police found Dye, 41, on Dec. 23, 1993, lying on the ground in Darlinghurst, a suburb of Sydney, Australia. He was surrounded by three men, who were trying to help him and get him to his feet.

Dye, a musician in his own right, was still alive, but unresponsive and in cardiac arrest. Officials realized he had severe head injuries, and that he was not breathing.

Dye also had abrasions to his face, a bloody nose, and a swollen left eye, and his wallet had been taken.

He died in an Australian hospital two days later, on Christmas. Medical examiners determined he was struck in the head with a blunt object at least three times.

At a hearing of the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTQ hate crimes, on Tuesday, officials revealed new testing turned up DNA on jeans Dye was wearing at the time. That DNA matched genetic material recovered from another crime scene.

Now, Dye's death is being investigated as part of a larger probe into gay hate crimes in New South Wales.

Dye never came out as gay publicly, but friends told investigators they believed he was either gay or bisexual. The attack happened in an area where many anti-LGBTQ+ attacks occurred during the 1970s, '80s, and '90s.

An inquiry into Dye's death could not definitively deem the attack a hate crime, and the exact motivation behind the fatal assault is unknown.

However, authorities did identify a person of interest — known in the inquiry as "NP252." That individual died in 2002, and detectives have not determined if he played a role in Crispin's death.

"NP252" was a career criminal, according to the inquiry, with several assault convictions.

Police started taking a fresh look at Dye's murder in 2022, after research from the Australian Institute of Criminology showed the deaths of LGBTQ+ people between 1976 and 2000 had not been sufficiently investigated.

"[New South Wales Police] acknowledges without qualification both its and society's acceptance of gay bashings and shocking violence directed at gay men, and the LGBT community between 1976 and 2000," reads a statement from the department. "There were certainly people murdered because of their sexuality during this time."

Homosexuality was illegal in New South Wales until 1984.

