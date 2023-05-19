Person Killed in Third Border Shooting in One Week

One person has been killed in a shooting on the US/Mexico border in Arizona.
This is the third reported Border Patrol-related shooting in the space of a week.
In a statement sent to The Messenger Friday afternoon, US Customs and Border Protection say the incident happened at around 10pm on Thursday.
"While assisting the Tohono O’odham Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station were involved in a shooting incident at the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo, Arizona, resulting in the death of an individual," the statement reads. "The incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, with FBI & Tohono O’odham Police investigating as well."
They said additional information will be given at a later point.
Earlier on Friday the CBP reported two other shooting incidents, both further west near San Diego.
Border Patrol agents reported guns being fired near to them, with the last being on Monday night.
The situation occurred when a 4-year-old boy was dropped from the primary border barrier into the U.S. about a half-mile east of the San Ysidro port of entry, officials said in a news release. As agents were giving first aid to the boy, the gunfire began. The shots appeared to be coming from the Mexican side of the border.
Agents reported hearing both the impact and ricochet of bullets off of the secondary border barrier just north of them. Everyone on the scene took cover.
The previous incident occurred on Saturday May 13. A bi-national investigation is underway to identify the suspects in both incidents and additional agents have been assigned to the area.
