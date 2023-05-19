The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Person Killed in Third Border Shooting in One Week

    The identity of the victim is yet to be revealed.

    Published |Updated
    Dan Gooding
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Mario Tama/Getty Images

    One person has been killed in a shooting on the US/Mexico border in Arizona.

    This is the third reported Border Patrol-related shooting in the space of a week.

    In a statement sent to The Messenger Friday afternoon, US Customs and Border Protection say the incident happened at around 10pm on Thursday.

    "While assisting the Tohono O’odham Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station were involved in a shooting incident at the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo, Arizona, resulting in the death of an individual," the statement reads. "The incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, with FBI & Tohono O’odham Police investigating as well."

    Read More

    They said additional information will be given at a later point.

    Earlier on Friday the CBP reported two other shooting incidents, both further west near San Diego.

    Border Patrol agents reported guns being fired near to them, with the last being on Monday night.

    The situation occurred when a 4-year-old boy was dropped from the primary border barrier into the U.S. about a half-mile east of the San Ysidro port of entry, officials said in a news release. As agents were giving first aid to the boy, the gunfire began.  The shots appeared to be coming from the Mexican side of the border.

    Agents reported hearing both the impact and ricochet of bullets off of the secondary border barrier just north of them. Everyone on the scene took cover.

    The previous incident occurred on Saturday May 13. A bi-national investigation is underway to identify the suspects in both incidents and additional agents have been assigned to the area.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.