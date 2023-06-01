Peregrine Falcon Terrorizing Pedestrians in Chicago Draws Blood in Attack: Report

Angry bird.

A peregrine falcon has been menacing pedestrians in downtown Chicago, swooping down on unsuspecting residents from its lofty perch on a nearby skyscraper, according to a report.

(Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images) Getty Images

The crow-sized falcon has been spotted roosting on the sixth-floor ledge of a building in the Loop, supposedly keeping an eye on its babies, but it has also been known to nosedive passersby, NBC 5 in Chicago reported Wednesday.

Chuck Valauskas was one of them.

"I felt this clunk against my head, like a 16-inch softball. I looked up and I saw this bird swooping away and it went up to the ledges on this building," he told the station.

He said he had to receive medical treatment after the falcon, which can weigh as much as three pounds, drew blood during last Thursday's high-flying encounter in the Windy City.

"There was a gash and some blood, and so the next day I went for some medical treatment just to clean up the wound and then a tetanus shot," he said.

The attack came out of the blue.

"I didn't even know it was coming. There were no warning signs, no squawking birds beforehand. It was just bang," Valauskas said.

Workers in the neighborhood have been warned about the presence of the bird of prey, and signs dot the area urging people to "beware" because the bird is protecting babies on the ledge.