Pepper Spray Accidentally Discharged Aboard American Airlines Flight Causes Emergency Reroute

Flight 1680 was traveling from Miami to LaGuardia Airport in New York City

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
An American Airlines flight was diverted after pepper spray was sprayed in the cabin.COOPER NEILL/AFP via Getty Images

An American Airlines flight was diverted from its destination after pepper spray was "inadvertently" sprayed in the cabin on Sunday.

Flight 1680 was traveling from Miami to LaGuardia Airport in New York City when the plane was forced to land at Jacksonville International Airport around 6:30 p.m.

"American Airlines flight 1680 with service from Miami (MIA) to New York (LGA) diverted to Jacksonville, FL (JAX) after a disruptive incident involving a customer," the airline told The Messenger. "The flight continued to LGA later in the evening. We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this may have caused."

After the diversion, the aircraft was cleaned, and it continued to LaGuardia without any additional issues, per ABC7.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says one four-fluid-ounce container of pepper spray is allowed in checked baggage, as long as it is equipped with a safety mechanism to prevent accidental discharge. However, some airlines do not allow pepper spray at all.

The station said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident.

