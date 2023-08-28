People with Darker Skin, Children More Difficult for Self-Driving Cars to Spot: Study

The pedestrian-detection systems in self-driving cars are generally less likely to identify people with darker skin tones and children, according to a recent study by researchers in China and the United Kingdom.

The study, conducted by researchers at Beijing’s Peking University and London’s King’s College and University College, analyzed 8 artificial intelligence systems used in autonomous vehicles to detect pedestrians with upwards of 8,000 images of different people.

The researchers found that the pedestrian detection accuracy for adults was roughly 20% higher than for children and about 7.5% higher for light-skinned people than those with darker skin.

The study, which was posted to the scholarly article repository arXiv and has yet to be peer reviewed, suggested that the datasets that autonomous vehicle makers use to train their pedestrian detection systems generally include a disproportionately higher number of lighter-skinned adults.

“Car manufacturers don’t release the details of the software they use for pedestrian detection, but as they are usually built upon the same open-source systems we used in our research, we can be quite sure that they are running into the same issues of bias,” King’s College London researcher and computer scientist Jie Zhang said in a statement last week.

The study also found that the detection issues for those with darker skin compound in low-light scenarios, meaning they may be even worse when driving at night.

“​​Automotive manufacturers and the government need to come together to build regulation that ensures that the safety of these systems can be measured objectively, especially when it comes to fairness,” Zhang said.