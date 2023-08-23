People Who Tell Guests To Make Themselves at Home Live to Regret It: Survey

Two-thirds of Americans have told a guest to “make themselves at home” and most regretted it later, a new survey finds.

The OnePoll survey of 2,000 Americans found that 91% of those who told guests to make the space their own, wished they hadn't.

Some of the reasons for regret included guests expecting more meals than planned, overstaying their welcome and making a mess.

Friends made the worst guests, followed by siblings and in-laws.

One in three people said things have gotten so awful that they’ve told someone they’re a “bad guest.”

On the flip side, 75% of Americans surveyed believe they’re a good host — with 31% of those saying they’re a “very good” host.

The survey was commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress and conducted by OnePoll.

WHAT ARE THE WORST BEHAVIORS AMERICANS HAVE SEEN FROM THEIR GUESTS?