People Who Say ‘Hello’ to Neighbors Report Higher Well-Being: Poll

The key to happiness may lie in being a friendly neighbor, results from a new poll suggest.

Those who say hello to up to six neighbors reported a higher well-being level than those who forwent a friendly wave, according to results from a Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index poll. Saying hello to more than six neighbors, however, appeared to have no additional impact on overall well-being.

The poll surveyed people’s well-being levels across five elements of well-being: career, social, financial, physical, and community. People who greeted six neighbors had higher scores on the well-being index across all five elements than those who greeted fewer neighbors. The well-being index ranges from zero to 100, with 100 representing the highest possible well-being.

On average, most of the 4,556 adults polled reported regularly saying hello to five neighbors, and 27% reported greeting six or more. This varied by age, however. Younger adults under age 30 said hello to an average of 2.9 neighbors, and those aged 65 or older reported saying hello to an average of 6.5 neighbors. Only about 14 of younger people reported greeting six or more neighbors, compared to 41% of older adults.

A new Gallup poll suggests people who regularly greet six neighbors have higher levels of wellbeing. AJ Watt/Getty Images

“As we age, social interactions typically become more limited, but with those opportunities tending to yield bigger boosts of happiness and enjoyment, it may help to explain why those 65 and older are investing in neighborly relationships at higher rates than younger adults,” the poll read.

Those in better financial situations were also more likely to say hello to more neighbors, according to the poll. People with a household income over $120,000 and children under 18 at home reported greeting more neighbors than their counterparts.

The poll author suggests this may be due to people with financial security feeling safer in the community and thus more likely to be friendly and open with their neighbors.

So maybe take a moment at the mailbox to chat with the neighbors – it might be worth it.