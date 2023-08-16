People Who Say ‘Hello’ to Neighbors Report Higher Well-Being: Poll
The average adult polled said regularly greet an average of five neighbors
The key to happiness may lie in being a friendly neighbor, results from a new poll suggest.
Those who say hello to up to six neighbors reported a higher well-being level than those who forwent a friendly wave, according to results from a Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index poll. Saying hello to more than six neighbors, however, appeared to have no additional impact on overall well-being.
The poll surveyed people’s well-being levels across five elements of well-being: career, social, financial, physical, and community. People who greeted six neighbors had higher scores on the well-being index across all five elements than those who greeted fewer neighbors. The well-being index ranges from zero to 100, with 100 representing the highest possible well-being.
On average, most of the 4,556 adults polled reported regularly saying hello to five neighbors, and 27% reported greeting six or more. This varied by age, however. Younger adults under age 30 said hello to an average of 2.9 neighbors, and those aged 65 or older reported saying hello to an average of 6.5 neighbors. Only about 14 of younger people reported greeting six or more neighbors, compared to 41% of older adults.
“As we age, social interactions typically become more limited, but with those opportunities tending to yield bigger boosts of happiness and enjoyment, it may help to explain why those 65 and older are investing in neighborly relationships at higher rates than younger adults,” the poll read.
Those in better financial situations were also more likely to say hello to more neighbors, according to the poll. People with a household income over $120,000 and children under 18 at home reported greeting more neighbors than their counterparts.
- Americans’ Support for Transgender Athletes Declines, Reveals Gallup Poll
- Florida Woman Who Fatally Shot Black Neighbor Pleads Not Guilty
- Florida Woman Who Allegedly Shot Neighbor Through Door Granted $154,000 Bond
- Brothers Challenging Each Other Over Who Can Stay Awake Longer Save Neighbor From Burning House
- Florida Woman Who Shot Black Neighbor Through Door Avoids Murder Charge
- Suspected Russian Spies Plied UK Neighbors With Cakes and Pies, Hoarded Booze: Reports
The poll author suggests this may be due to people with financial security feeling safer in the community and thus more likely to be friendly and open with their neighbors.
So maybe take a moment at the mailbox to chat with the neighbors – it might be worth it.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews