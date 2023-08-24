‘People Were Getting Shot:’ Woman Says She Was Next to Wife of Suspected Shooter at Bar Where Four Died - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

‘People Were Getting Shot:’ Woman Says She Was Next to Wife of Suspected Shooter at Bar Where Four Died

Four people, including the shooter, were killed Wednesday while six others were injured

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
In an image from video, authorities work at the scene of a fatal shooting Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Cook’s Corner, a biker bar in rural Trabuco Canyon, Calif., in Orange County. ABC7 Los Angeles via AP

A woman who said she had been sitting right next to the wife of the man behind Wednesday's mass shooting inside an Orange County, California, biker bar recalled the chaos immediately after the shooting, which she initially dismissed as firecrackers.

Betty Fruichantie told NBC4 she is friends with the estranged wife of the gunman. The two of them had gone to Cook's Corner, a bar in Trabuco Canyon, she said, and were enjoying the cover band playing on stage when gunshots rang out.

"We were sitting there, listening to the band, and all of sudden, from behind us, we hear shooting — a bunch of shooting," Fruichantie explained. "I thought it was just firecrackers, she didn't say anything. People were getting shot. People were getting shot."

Just then, Fruichantie said the shooter turned toward her and his wife, and opened fire.

"There were other people who didn't believe it," Fruichantie said. "They were just standing there like me, but a lot of people were running, though. When I saw people running, I’m like, 'Oh my god, I got shot at and I didn't die. I better run now before I get killed.'"

Four people, including the shooter, were killed Wednesday while six others were injured. Deputies were on scene two minutes after the first report of the shooting and engaged in gunfire with the shooter.

According to Fruichantie, she saw her friend fall to the floor, but was unsure if she'd been struck by a bullet or was dodging the gunfire.

Read More

She said the woman had recently filed for divorce and was living with friends.

Fruichantie escaped to a bathroom, where she and two others were holed up, waiting for police. "When we came out, people were on the floor," she said. "People were over people trying to help them just holding their wounds. It was just awful."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.