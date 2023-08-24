‘People Were Getting Shot:’ Woman Says She Was Next to Wife of Suspected Shooter at Bar Where Four Died

A woman who said she had been sitting right next to the wife of the man behind Wednesday's mass shooting inside an Orange County, California, biker bar recalled the chaos immediately after the shooting, which she initially dismissed as firecrackers.
Betty Fruichantie told NBC4 she is friends with the estranged wife of the gunman. The two of them had gone to Cook's Corner, a bar in Trabuco Canyon, she said, and were enjoying the cover band playing on stage when gunshots rang out.
"We were sitting there, listening to the band, and all of sudden, from behind us, we hear shooting — a bunch of shooting," Fruichantie explained. "I thought it was just firecrackers, she didn't say anything. People were getting shot. People were getting shot."
Just then, Fruichantie said the shooter turned toward her and his wife, and opened fire.
"There were other people who didn't believe it," Fruichantie said. "They were just standing there like me, but a lot of people were running, though. When I saw people running, I’m like, 'Oh my god, I got shot at and I didn't die. I better run now before I get killed.'"
Four people, including the shooter, were killed Wednesday while six others were injured. Deputies were on scene two minutes after the first report of the shooting and engaged in gunfire with the shooter.
According to Fruichantie, she saw her friend fall to the floor, but was unsure if she'd been struck by a bullet or was dodging the gunfire.
- Ex-Cop Shot Up California Biker Bar in Deadly Bloodbath that Targeted Estranged Wife: Police
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Were Nervous’ During Car Chase, Says NYPD Officer
- Kim Kardashian Says She Scored ‘100’ on Legal Midterm, Hopes to Take Bar in ‘Next Year’
- Gunman Who Opened Fire in Biker Bar Shot Random Customers After Targeting Estranged Wife: Authorities
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to Bar
- Photo Agency Claims Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Were ‘Not in Immediate Danger at Any Point’ During Car Chase
She said the woman had recently filed for divorce and was living with friends.
Fruichantie escaped to a bathroom, where she and two others were holed up, waiting for police. "When we came out, people were on the floor," she said. "People were over people trying to help them just holding their wounds. It was just awful."
- The Moment 2 Broward, Florida, Helicopter Crash Survivors Climb Out of Burning Apartment BuildingNews
- UNC Chapel Hill on Lockdown Over Possible Active ShooterNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews