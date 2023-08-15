People on Maui Keep Getting Clothes Donated – Here’s What They Actually Need
Local officials also stress that individuals should not 'self-deploy' to Maui to assist with the disaster response and recovery efforts
State officials in Hawaii are pleading with the public to stop donating their old clothes to the people of Maui, saying there are much bigger needs.
While gifts of food, clothing and other items have poured in from around the world, the sheer volume of goods has begun to overwhelm groups that have been accepting such donations.
Many donated items have been stuck at the docks on Maui due to logistical issues getting them moved to where survivors need them
The governor’s office is recommending cash donations to reputable nonprofit organizations active in Hawaii which will allow the nonprofits to buy and provide exactly the goods and services required to meet the needs of survivors.
“Canned goods, blankets, clothing and similar donations all need to be handled, stored, and then delivered,” said James Barros, administrator of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency.
That adds cost and complications. Cash donations, by contrast, can buy goods that support the local economy and can be delivered exactly where and when needed, Barros notes.
Also, local officials stress that individuals should not “self-deploy” to Maui to assist with the disaster response and recovery efforts. The fire-impacted areas remain off-limits and housing is scarce.
How to help Maui fire victims
If you want to help, here are some recommendations:
