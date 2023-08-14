People Keep Having Sex in San Francisco’s Roving Driverless Taxis - The Messenger
People Keep Having Sex in San Francisco’s Roving Driverless Taxis

'I mean, there's no one to tell you, ‘You can't do that''

Nick Gallagher
Clients using San Francisco's new slate of driverless robotaxis have found some alternate uses besides getting around the city: Passengers have admitted to having sex, smoking, drinking, and committing a host of other debauched activities, the San Francisco Standard reported.

Competing automated taxi companies Cruise and Waymo were given the green light earlier this month to expand their inventory of unmanned vehicles after completing pilot programs.

The sexual encounters reportedly took place in Cruise cabs. The Standard couldn't find any similar testimonies from sources who'd ridden in Waymo vehicles.

One anonymous woman in her 20s admitted she'd had sex on her first-ever driverless taxi ride through the city. She'd entered the unmanned Cruise cab wearing only a kimono. “We got in and just got straight to it, making out,” the woman told The Standard.

Her partner, in his 30s, said it was far from his first time, claiming he'd performed sexual activities at least half a dozen times on various unmanned taxi trips.

“I mean, there's no one to tell you, ‘You can't do that,’” the man said. “It gets to the point where you're more and more and more comfortable, and if you're with someone, like a more serious partner, it can escalate to other activities.”

Side view of a driverless car from technology company Cruise Automation navigating the streets of San Francisco, California, with LIDAR and other devices visible, December, 2018.
Side view of a driverless car from technology company Cruise Automation navigating the streets of San Francisco, California, with LIDAR and other devices visible, December, 2018.Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images


The vehicles offer little privacy, as it's easy for other drivers or bystanders to peer through the windows to see inside. Besides, most robotaxis have a series of sophisticated internal and external cameras used for safety and monitoring. It's unclear what might happen when clients are inevitably caught in the act.

Activists have long shared concerns about what robotaxi companies might do with surveillance footage. Already, at least one passenger received a warning after Cruise spotted him drinking a beer inside of its cars.

Police, meanwhile, have begun requesting video recordings from driverless car companies as evidence in various criminal investigations.

Researchers speculated in 2018 that driverless vehicles might eventually replace pay-by-the-hour hotels as new hubs for sex and prostitution.

The robotaxis now dotting San Francisco's streets are far from universally beloved: They have a penchant for "bricking" or suddenly squealing to a halt in the middle of the street — a glitch that can disrupt emergency services and the flow of traffic. Bikers and pedestrians, meanwhile, say they've had close calls with rogue vehicles.

San Francisco's competing autonomous taxi services don't explicitly ban backseat romps. But for its part, Cruise forbids behaviors it considers "threatening, confrontational, discriminator, harassing, disrespectful, offensive, or inappropriate toward others."

Waymo, meanwhile, expects passengers to keep vehicle interiors reasonably clean and free of debris and trash, a spokesperson told The Standard.

