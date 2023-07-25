People Are Moving to America’s Most Climate-Vulnerable Regions in Droves

Americans continue to flock to areas of the country that are at high-risk of flooding, fires, and other natural disasters, as they seek lower taxes and other benefits, according to a new Redfin analysis.



A net 400,000 Americans moved into flood-prone areas in 2021 and 2022 — more than double the rate as before the pandemic. In the same time span, some 446,000 people moved into areas with the highest wildfire risk, up 51% from 2019 and 2020.



Redfin combined U.S. Census Bureau data with climate-risk scores from First Street Foundation to determine which areas of the country are most at-risk of flooding and fire.

The real-estate company found that Americans have flocked to Sun Belt states in particular, especially Florida, Texas, and Arizona, taking advantage of warmer weather and more affordable housing. The movement could slow somewhat now that mortgage rates have risen to help cool inflation.

Coastal Florida has become a top destination for Americans who wish to relocate. Pgiam/Getty Images

“It’s human nature to focus on current benefits, like waterfront views or a low cost of living, over costs that could rack up in the long run, like property damage or a decrease in property value,” said Redfin Deputy Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. “It’s also human nature to discount risks that are tough to measure, like climate change.”



Fairweather said that attitude could change once residents in fire- or flood-prone areas realize that their home values could plunge as a result of local climate disasters.



Some areas of Florida saw tens of thousands of new residents in 2021 and 2022, with 60,000 people moving to Lee County alone. Some scientists expect the lower third of Florida to be underwater by the end of the century.



More than 55% of new homes being built this decade face the risk of fire, up from just 14% of those constructed between 1900 and 1959. Forty-five percent face drought risk, compared with 37% of those completed in the first six decades of the 20th century.